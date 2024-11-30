Black Friday goes digital as American rack up $10bn worth of online purchases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Americans spent a staggering $10bn online shopping on Black Friday while in-store purchases continued to dip, according to analysts.

This year, consumers took advantage of deals from Amazon and Walmart to purchase desktops, laptops and phones, while sales at Best Buy and Target were stagnant.

Overall, online sales rose only slightly from $10.2bn in 2023 to $10.8bn in 2024, according to an analysis from Adobe Inc. However, Salesforce, which tracks a separate selection of spending categories, reported that US online sales rose 7 percent on Friday to $17.5bn.

“Crossing the $10bn mark is a big e-commerce milestone for Black Friday, for a day that in the past was more anchored towards in-store shopping,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement. “And with consumers getting more comfortable with everything from mobile shopping to chatbots, we have tailwinds that can prop up online growth for Black Friday moving forward.”

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., shoppers spent $11.3m every minute with consumers purchasing more home appliances and furniture online, the company announced. Salesforce said it analyzed the activity of more than 1.5 billion global shoppers.

Some top-selling products included makeup, skincare and hair care products. Bluetooth speakers and espresso machines were also highly sought-after products.

Shoppers walk along Fifth Avenue, Friday 29 November 2024 in New York ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Online-only retailers like Shein and Temu saw a growth in sales in the seven days through Friday compared to a year earlier, Reuters reported.

In-store purchases have only grown 0.7 percent year-over-year, according to Mastercard. Facteus reported that sales this year declined. Shoppers were more likely to visit stores to search for merchandise and deals than to spend their money in them.

Despite inflation, Michelle Meyer, chief economist at Mastercard Economics Institute, told Reuters that popular holiday purchases, like clothing, appliances, sporting goods, personal care products and jewelry are increasing modestly or declining in price over the last year.

It’s predicted that big department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s might see “muted” sales this year, the outlet reported.