500,000 products sold on Amazon in recent weeks are now under recall - here are the impacted goods
The recalls were announced last week and include a variety of items such as baby loungers and mobiles, children’s helmets, and portable power packs
Over 500,000 products sold online by Amazon have been recalled by their manufacturers due to safety concerns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalls were announced last week and included a variety of items such as baby loungers and mobiles, children’s helmets, portable power packs, and room misters. Concerns over the products range from fire hazards to risks of suffocation and injury, in breach of regulatory compliance, the USCPSC said.
The biggest number of items were the Anker Power Banks, which were recalled due to fire and burn hazards. Such hazards occur when the lithium-ion battery in the power bank overheats.
Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and visit Anker’s online Recall Page to verify the product serial number and register for the recall. Some 481,000 units have been affected, according to the USCPSC.
Lithium batteries in around 5,500 Arizer Solo II Portable Vaporizers were also found to be hazardous and were at risk overheating and producing smoke and even ejecting material.
The agency notes that the lithium batteries should not be thrown in the trash but disposed of properly at special centers.
The internal lithium-ion battery can overheat, produce smoke, and/or eject material, posing fire and burn hazards.
The USCPSC added the recalled units must be disabled by inserting the provided wax into the charging port, then disposed of at a local hazardous waste or battery recycling facility in accordance with local regulations.
Youbeien Crib Mobiles have recalled 3,000 units over battery ingestion hazards.
The company says that the battery compartments on their remote controls are unsafe, with the design violating federal toy standards and runs the risk of children accessing and swallowing the button batteries. Such batteries can cause internal burns and even death if ingested.
Almost 1,800 children’s helmets from YooxArmor have also been recalled because they violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets.
According to the USCPSC, the helmets do not comply with various regulations and may possibly cause serious injury or even death from head injuries. Consumers should destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps off the helmet.
The final product sold by Amazon to be recalled was the LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers and Crib Bumpers which were recalled due to risk of serious injury or death from suffocation, as well as fall hazards.
The product also violates the federal standard for infant sleep products and a federal crib bumper ban, the USCPSC said. Some 360 units are affected.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments