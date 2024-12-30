At least 71 killed as truck ferrying wedding party plunges into Ethiopia river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 71 people were killed after a truck full of passengers plunged into a river in southern Ethiopia over the weekend.

The truck fell into a river on Sunday evening in the Bona district of Sidama state, around 300km south of the capital Addis Ababa, the regional communication bureau said.

Five passengers were admitted to hospital in a critical state and were under treatment, according to Wosenyeleh Simion, spokesperson for the Sidama regional government.

At least three women were among those killed in the accident, he told Reuters.

Some of the passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony, Mr Simion said, adding that traffic police in the area had reported the truck was overloaded, which likely caused the accident.

Police said the truck missed a bridge on a road with many bends and fell into the river.

open image in gallery People try to pull the submerged vehicle out of water ( Sidama National Regional State Health Bureau/Facebook )

Authorities did not reveal how many people were on the truck or provide details about the victims. But it was reported that multiple members of some families were killed.

Pictures shared by the Sidama Regional Health Bureau on Facebook showed a crowd of people trying to pull out the vehicle with the help of ropes. One picture showed the dead bodies lying on the ground covered in blue tarpaulin.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north.