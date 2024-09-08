Boy, 15, dies after having difficulty in water at activity centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 15-year-old boy has died after having difficulty while in the water at an activity centre in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called over concerns for a male in the water at Scotman’s Flash, Wigan at around 3pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was recovered from the water by members of the public but died despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young man at the flash... Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time Scotman's Flash statement

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the incident, the force said.

The boy’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Scotman’s Flash said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young man at the flash earlier today.

“Our staff noticed the young man in the water and attempted to save him but were sadly unable to.

“We’d like to thank them for their courage and determination.

“Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”