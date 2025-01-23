Youth arrested over Leo Ross murder being questioned about three other attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old youth being questioned about the murder of schoolboy Leo Ross is suspected of involvement in three assaults on pensioners committed over three days, police have said.

West Midlands Police said detectives had been granted further time to question the boy in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Leo, who was stabbed in the stomach on Tuesday afternoon in Hall Green, Birmingham.

He is also being held on suspicion of assaults on victims in their 70s and 80s which occurred in the same area on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Officers said Tuesday’s assault happened shortly before Leo was attacked near the River Cole in the Shire Country Park, believed to be part of his route home from school.

The force said in a statement on Thursday: “A teenage boy arrested in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross remains in custody today.

“Officers investigating Leo’s death have been granted extra time to question the 14-year-old boy, who was arrested on Tuesday night.

“He remains in custody while our officers continue their inquiries.

“We are also investigating three assaults in the Hall Green area, one on 19 January, one on 20 January and one on 21 January, shortly before Leo’s murder, which happened at around 3.15pm.

“The victims of the assaults are aged in their 70s and 80s and we are asking for any information which could help in our inquiries.”

The 14-year-old was initially held on suspicion of the January 19 assault, and while in custody he was arrested on suspicion of murder, and then later the two further assaults, police said.

Birmingham Local Policing Area commander, Chief Superintendent Richard North, said: “I would ask the public and the media not to speculate on the motive of this incident, the investigation is in the early stages and we have someone in custody.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time, to get in touch with us as soon as possible to help us build as clear a picture as possible.

“We continue to work day in, day out with parents, schools, carers and other partners to educate young people on knife crime and its devastating consequences.

“This work must and will continue. Today our focus is on the family of the young boy who has lost his life in such a tragic way, and ensuring we get justice for him and his family.”

In a tribute released on Wednesday, Diane Henson, executive headteacher at Leo’s school, described his death as a tragedy.

She said: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him.

“He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community. We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission.

“Our thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today.”