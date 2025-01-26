Scottish Government’s housing pledge ‘a sham’, Labour says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour has said the SNP Government’s recent affordable housing pledge is a “sham”, which will lead to a drop in affordable housing being built.

The party took aim at Shona Robison’s recent Scottish Budget statement, which she said would enable more than 8,000 new affordable homes in Scotland.

However, Scottish Labour said this is the lowest number of new affordable homes in any year since 2016/17, not including the pandemic.

For the last three years between 9,500 and 10,400 new affordable homes were completed per year.

Scottish Labour has warned that the SNP has “secretly given up” on its pledge to build 110,000 homes by 2032.

Last year Labour revealed Scottish Government briefing documents which showed ministers were privately warned that the 110,000 target is as risk and its timetable is under review – however, a year on, the Scottish Government has still not outlined its plans.

Scottish Labour housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said: “Labour’s record Budget settlement has forced the SNP to reverse its brutal cuts to the Affordable Housing budget, but SNP ministers are still not showing the ambition needed to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency.

“The Government’s pitiful Budget commitment is in reality a promise to reduce the number of affordable homes being built.

“This sham of a housing pledge is another sign that the SNP has secretly given up on its pledge to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.”

The party said that as of the end of September 2024, just 24,382 homes had been delivered, leaving more than 85,000 to build by 2032.

Mr Griffin said: “A shortage of affordable housing is at the root of the housing emergency causing misery for thousands of Scots – from soaring house prices to extortionate rents to record levels of homelessness.

“The SNP must set out a real plan to reform planning and boost housebuilding so it can meet its affordable housing target and keep its promise to the people of Scotland.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “We have a strong track record in affordable housing, having supported the delivery of 135,000 affordable homes since 2007. That’s 47% more per head of population than England and 73% more than Wales.

“We want to ramp up that delivery by increasing the affordable housing supply budget to £768 million next year.

“This investment will help tackle the housing emergency while contributing towards our target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.”