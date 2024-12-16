Ukrainian girl who fled conflict designs Scottish Secretary’s Christmas card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Scottish Secretary’s official 2024 Christmas card has been designed by a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl whose family fled conflict in her home country.

Ian Murray’s card features a blond cherub designed by Amelia Marchenko, who is from the Donetsk region but now lives in Edinburgh with her parents, two sisters and brother.

The family initially fled conflict in Ukraine in 2014, later returning home only to leave again in August 2022.

Amelia also painted an image of a Santa hat and sleigh which has been chosen for Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill’s card.

The Edinburgh branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) ran a competition for children and young people who attend activities at the Ukrainian Community Centre.

Mr Murray met many of those who use the centre when he visited earlier this year.

Amelia’s winning design features a cherub with golden hair set against a backdrop of traditional Ukrainian and Scottish symbols, bringing the two cultures together in a festive celebration.

This is the first year the Scotland Office has held a competition for its Christmas card design.

Children aged 5-16 were invited to submit artwork, in any medium, that captured the essence of Christmas and the spirit of peace and goodwill.

Mr Murray, the MP for Edinburgh South, said: “As we gather to celebrate this festive season, I am absolutely delighted that we are sharing this special Christmas card featuring artwork by the very talented Amelia Marchenko.

“All the designs submitted by the Ukrainian children were fantastic but hers definitely edged it.

“Having visited Edinburgh’s Ukrainian Community Centre’s teens club in August, I was inspired by their creativity, resilience and spirit.

“Amelia’s beautiful design represents not only the joy of the season, but also the warmth of Scotland’s welcome to those Ukrainians who have made our country their home.

“I wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and a bright New Year.”