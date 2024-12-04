No need for big council tax rises, says Robison after £1bn boost for authorities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged local authorities to avoid big increases in council tax as she gave them an extra £1 billion.

Shona Robison laid out the Scottish Government’s draft Budget in Holyrood on Wednesday.

Last year, Ms Robison announced a hastily-arranged council tax freeze which angered local councils struggling under the weight of increased inflation.

But on Wednesday, she announced a “record” increase in funding for local authorities, and cautioning against sizeable tax rises.

“In 2025-26, the Scottish Government will increase local authority funding by more than £1 billion,” she told MSPs.

“It will take their total funding to over £15 billion, including £289 million to give real-terms protection to the general revenue grant.

“While it will be for councils to make their own decisions with record funding, there is no reason for big increases in council tax next year.”

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Ms Robison said the public would see the cash being invested in councils by the Scottish Government and question those who decided to hike the levy.

“I don’t think there’s any administration of any political colour who, in the face of that significant record level of funding, would then want to hike up the council tax,” she said.

“I am a believer that common sense will prevail here, given the resources we have available.”

Shona Morrison, the president of local authority body Cosla said: “Cosla notes the budget announcement today from the Cabinet Secretary and the commitments contained within the statement.

“We will spend the coming days analysing the implications for local authorities and the communities we serve.

“We have been engaging in negotiations with fair and flexible funding at the heart of our discussions and we hope to see this reflected in our settlement.”