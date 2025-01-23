Red warning for wind issued across Ireland and parts of Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dangerous conditions are expected with the top level red warning for wind issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland across Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK, but the worst of Storm Eowyn is expected to strike across the island of Ireland from early on Friday.

Schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday, with the weather warning in place from 7am to 2pm, forecasting strong winds associated with the storm causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected.

The warning is also in parts of southern Scotland between 10am and 5pm, with widespread disruption expected.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff,” he said.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Across the Irish border Met Eireann has issued a rare nationwide red warning for wind across the Republic of Ireland, describing possible “danger to life”.

Irish premier Simon Harris said there is an “extreme” risk to life during Storm Eowyn.

The Taoiseach said he had been briefed on the storm approaching Ireland from midnight.

“Storm Eowyn is dangerous, destructive and damaging,” he said.

“We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide red. The risk to life is extreme and real.

“You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea.”

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.