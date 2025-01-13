North-south weather divide to emerge as snow thaws

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A north-south divide is set to emerge with milder temperatures in the North but cooler conditions in the South.

Temperatures will reach 12C or 13C in northern areas on Tuesday, causing snow to thaw, the Met Office said.

In the South, there will be a more gradual recovery from the cold snap, with temperatures staying at around 8C.

It will be cloudy for the vast majority, but some sunshine is possible in southern coastal districts of England and eastern areas of Scotland, the forecaster said.

Northern and western areas of the country could see some rain and drizzle as the week goes on.

Met Office Spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “There’s a north-south divide this week, with temperatures significantly milder across the north, with a more gradual recovery in the south.

“This will bring some thawing of lying snow in the north and some rain, whilst it will largely be drier in the south.

“After a very mild night in Scotland and Northern Ireland, we could wake to see some patchy frost in the south on Tuesday morning.

“The best of any sunshine will be on southern coastal districts of England, although eastern areas of Scotland may also see some brightness, but it will generally be a cloudy day for the vast majority.

“Temperatures will range from 8C in the south to 12C or 13C in the north.

“Northern and western areas see more in way of rain and drizzle this week, but for many of us, it should be a more settled week than of late.

“There is the risk of some mist and fog lingering in more southern areas, which we are keeping an eye on.”

White wintry scenes have been a fixture across the country so far this year, with flooded fields frozen over, and frost and snow making for picturesque views.Temperatures plummeted to minus 18.9C on Saturday morning in Altnaharra, Scotland, and it was the UK’s coldest January temperature in 15 years.

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

More than 30 flood alerts were in place across England and Scotland on Monday, due to fears that the thaw could lead to some flooding.