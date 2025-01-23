Schools to close and people told not to travel amid rare red weather warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools have been advised to shut and people told not to travel in areas covered by a rare red weather warning for wind as “dangerous” Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK.

The Met Office has issued warnings for wind across the UK, with the worst of Storm Eowyn expected to strike from the early hours of Friday across Scotland and Northern Ireland, where winds could reach up to 100mph.

Forecasters say flying debris could result in danger to life and “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney told the country’s Parliament on Thursday that people in areas covered by the red weather warning should not travel, while Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan said the Education Authority had advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Friday.

The warning is in place in Northern Ireland from 7am to 2pm on Friday, and in parts of Scotland between 10am and 5pm.

Mr Givan said: “I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Amber weather warnings for wind have been issued for northern England from 6am until 9pm, and a yellow weather warning covers most of southern England for the whole of Friday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said on Thursday: “We reserve the issuing of red warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Eowyn.

“While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and south-western parts of Scotland within the red warning areas, where winds could gust 80-90mph quite widely for a time, and potentially up to 100mph for exposed coasts in particular.”

The AA has issued updated advice to people travelling in areas covered by the red weather warning.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “As the warning has risen from amber to red in the most northern and western areas of the UK, we urge drivers to consider whether their journey is necessary and if not, postpone it.

“If you do need to travel, make sure you’re prepared for what you may encounter. Expect to come across fallen branches and other debris on the roads, especially in rural areas.

“Allow extra time for your journey, as it’s likely to take longer than usual.

“Pack the essentials for emergencies in case you do break down – warm waterproof clothing, a torch and a flask of hot drink. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and download the AA app and what3words to help us get to you faster if the worst should happen.”