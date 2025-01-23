Pride mixed with disappointment as Kneecap miss out on chance of Oscar glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Excitement gave way to groans of disappointment in a Belfast bar as fans realised the Irish language rap trio Kneecap would not be gracing the red carpet at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Dozens had crammed into the tiny room upstairs in Madden’s Bar to watch the the nominations being revealed, with hopes high that the movie Kneecap would be given the opportunity to go for Oscar glory.

Cast and crew of the film gathered, including writer-director Rich Peppiatt and producer Trevor Birney, while the members of the group watching on a remote link from London, where they are recording.

The film has been a success during the awards season with 17 nods in categories at the Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta) awards and six Bafta nominations.

It was also shortlisted for Best International Feature and Best Original Song for Sick In The Head at the Academy Awards, but failed to make the final five in either category when the nominations were revealed in Los Angeles shortly after lunchtime on Thursday.

Mr Peppiatt said there was a mixture of disappointment and pride.

He said: “Clearly we would have liked to have gone that extra step, but the film owes us nothing. We have had a fantastic year.

“To even get close to the Oscars conversation is fantastic. We will have a few drinks today, we will dust ourselves down.”

It really is a celebration of an indigenous film, a celebration of our language, a celebration of our culture Trevor Birney

Producer Mr Birney said: “We are very proud, this is an incredible day.

“We are all gathered here today to celebrate an Irish language film.

“We didn’t get into the final five but we pushed it very hard.

“It really is a celebration of an indigenous film, a celebration of our language, a celebration of our culture.

“What can we do now to build on that? What can we do to celebrate our city and its stories?

“It is a wonderful platform that Rich Peppiatt has given us in order to build on.”

He added: “We are up for Baftas and Iftas, we’ve got the Critics Choice Award, we’ve picked up awards all through Europe.

“When I was on set two years ago you knew there was something happening, you knew there was something hugely creative going on.

“We never knew how it was going to develop.

“A year ago we were at Sundance and we thought that was the high point.

“Here we are a year later still talking about Kneecap.”

While Kneecap may have missed out on Oscars glory, fans in the were able to drown their sorrows with pints of Guinness.