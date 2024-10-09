Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1728485253

UK politics live: Badenoch to face Jenrick in Tory leadership shock as Cleverly knocked out

Rivals Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick locked in final battle to replace Rishi Sunak as the new leader

Salma Ouaguira,David Maddox
Wednesday 09 October 2024 10:47
Comments
Close
Starmer says Falklands are British and will remain British

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

In a shocking turn of events, James Cleverly has been eliminated of the Tory leadership race, leaving Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch to face a vote of the party membership.

The ex-home secretary was in a leading position to make it through the latest stage after leapfrogging former frontrunner Mr Jenrick to first place on Tuesday.

But Tory MPs have decided to knock him out after Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and favourite of the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, also lost the race on Tuesday.

The final two MPs will now face an online ballot of Tory members from 10 to 31 October, with the winner of the contest announced on 2 November.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faced a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first PMQs since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.

The Conservative leader took aim at Sir Keir’s weekend reshuffle, which saw Sue Gray ousted as chief of staff and reappointed as envoy for the nations and regions.

Mr Sunak also pushed the prime minister to give a commitment that Labour will not change the government’s fiscal rules relating to public debt and borrowing and about his pledge  not to put up National Insurance. But Sir Keir refused to clarify the situation twice.

Recommended
1728484387

Breaking: Cleverly knocked out of Tory leadership race

James Cleverly has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race.

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are now to face a vote of the party membership.

Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and favourite of the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, was knocked out on Tuesday after being backed by just 20 votes.

Here’s the full result:

  • Kemi Badenoch - 42
  • Robert Jenrick - 41
  • James Cleverly - 37
Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:33
1728485253

Tory leadership race: Badenoch and Jenrick locked in close race

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:47
1728485178

Lib Dems: If this were an interview process they would've put the job advert up again

The Liberal Democrats have reacted to this dramatic Tory leadership result.

Against the polls, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick have made it to the final round of the Conservative leadership election.

Cabinet office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: “If this were an interview process they would’ve put the job advert up again.

“The best the Conservatives can come up with is a failed former Minister who’d vote for Donald Trump and failed former Minister who thinks maternity pay is excessive

“Whoever wins this election will be tainted by the Conservatives legacy in government for years to come.”

Archie Mitchell in Westminster 9 October 2024 15:46
1728484901

ANALYSIS | Tories played tactically to choose candidates on the right

Tory MPs have made a profound decision by ditching the last centrist candidate James Cleverly and picking two candidates on the right of the party.

The result shows that the usual games playing has been taking place with MPs tactically switching votes.

But the choice of Kemi Badenoch versus Robert Jenrick is the MPs saying that the party needs to go hard right to take on Nigel Farage and reform UK.

David Maddox 9 October 2024 15:41
1728484209

Tory MPs ready to hear the result

Tory MPs have entered the committee room ahead of the final results announcement.

Tensions are high as the decision on which of the remaining three rivals is knocked out is the closest ballot yet.

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:30
1728483958

COMMENT | Labour’s poll ratings are dreadful – here’s how they can bounce back

Keir Starmer’s first 100 days in office have been marred by unforced errors – but his new chief of staff has kickstarted a radical overhaul of the Downing Street operation, says John Rentoul:

Labour’s poll ratings are dreadful – here’s how they can bounce back

Keir Starmer’s first 100 days in office have been marred by unforced errors – but his new chief of staff has kickstarted a radical overhaul of the Downing Street operation, says John Rentoul

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:25
1728483362

Lunchtime bulletin

It’s a bustling day in Westminste, with the return of PMQs this afternoon and the Tory leadership race set to narrow down to two contenders in a matter of minutes.

  • At PMQs Sir Keir Starmer did not rule out the possibility of a national insurance tax increase for business or changes to debt rules in the upcoming budget.
  • Tory leader Rishi Sunak reiterated his commitment not to raise national insurance, VAT, or income tax for “working people”.
  • The prime minister also kept the door open for a youth mobility scheme with the EU.
Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling.
Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling. (Reuters)
  • As for the Conservative leadership race, the party is currently counting MPs votes to determine who will advance to the final round.
  • James Cleverly is currently leading the pack and is widely anticipated to secure his place, while Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are vying for the second position.
Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:16
1728482973

Tory leadership voting now closed

Voting has now closed in the final round of Conservative MPs casting their ballots in the Tory leadership contest.

The result will be announced at 3.30pm.

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:09
1728482458

WATCH | Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling

Starmer refuses to rule out national insurance rise twice in PMQs grilling

Sir Keir Starmer declined to rule out raising employers’ national insurance contributions as Tory leader Rishi Sunak attacked the prime minister over Downing Street personnel changes Mr Sunak told MPs: “When he talks about security at work, once again, it’s one rule for him and another rule for everyone else. “But I know that not everything or everyone has survived his first 100 days in Government, so can he confirm that when he promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, that commitment applies to both employer and employee national insurance contributions?” The prime minister replied: “We made an absolute commitment in relation to not raising tax on working people.”

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 15:00
1728482235

‘Decency’ at the core of government housing strategy, Rayner tells MPs

Addressing the House of Commons, Angela Rayner said Labour was prioritising its Renters Rights Bill as it criticised the previous Conservative government for delaying their own planned reforms.

The housing secretary said: “I hope the entire house will agree that everyone should live in a decent, safe and affordable home. Everyone should, but not everyone can.

“This is why I have put decency at heart of my plans for housing and taken the steps to ensure that all homes are warm and safe, and nowhere is that more needed than in the private rented sector.”

Ms Rayner added: “The Conservatives promised to pass a renters’ reform Bill in the 2019 manifesto. Yet in a desperate attempt to placate their backbenchers, they caved into vested interests, leaving tenants at the continued mercy of unfair section 21 eviction notices.

“They dithered, delayed and made excuse after excuse for their inaction.”

She said since 2019 more than 100,000 households have been subject to a no-fault eviction, with 26,000 being in the last year alone.

“That is the inheritance that we need to fix,” she added.

Salma Ouaguira9 October 2024 14:57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in