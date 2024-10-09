UK politics live: Badenoch to face Jenrick in Tory leadership shock as Cleverly knocked out
Rivals Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick locked in final battle to replace Rishi Sunak as the new leader
In a shocking turn of events, James Cleverly has been eliminated of the Tory leadership race, leaving Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch to face a vote of the party membership.
The ex-home secretary was in a leading position to make it through the latest stage after leapfrogging former frontrunner Mr Jenrick to first place on Tuesday.
But Tory MPs have decided to knock him out after Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and favourite of the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, also lost the race on Tuesday.
The final two MPs will now face an online ballot of Tory members from 10 to 31 October, with the winner of the contest announced on 2 November.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faced a grilling from Rishi Sunak in his first PMQs since reshuffling his Downing Street leadership team, after Sue Gray’s shock exit as his chief of staff.
The Conservative leader took aim at Sir Keir’s weekend reshuffle, which saw Sue Gray ousted as chief of staff and reappointed as envoy for the nations and regions.
Mr Sunak also pushed the prime minister to give a commitment that Labour will not change the government’s fiscal rules relating to public debt and borrowing and about his pledge not to put up National Insurance. But Sir Keir refused to clarify the situation twice.
Lib Dems: If this were an interview process they would've put the job advert up again
The Liberal Democrats have reacted to this dramatic Tory leadership result.
Against the polls, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick have made it to the final round of the Conservative leadership election.
Cabinet office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: “If this were an interview process they would’ve put the job advert up again.
“The best the Conservatives can come up with is a failed former Minister who’d vote for Donald Trump and failed former Minister who thinks maternity pay is excessive
“Whoever wins this election will be tainted by the Conservatives legacy in government for years to come.”
ANALYSIS | Tories played tactically to choose candidates on the right
Tory MPs have made a profound decision by ditching the last centrist candidate James Cleverly and picking two candidates on the right of the party.
The result shows that the usual games playing has been taking place with MPs tactically switching votes.
But the choice of Kemi Badenoch versus Robert Jenrick is the MPs saying that the party needs to go hard right to take on Nigel Farage and reform UK.
Tory MPs ready to hear the result
Tory MPs have entered the committee room ahead of the final results announcement.
Tensions are high as the decision on which of the remaining three rivals is knocked out is the closest ballot yet.
Lunchtime bulletin
It’s a bustling day in Westminste, with the return of PMQs this afternoon and the Tory leadership race set to narrow down to two contenders in a matter of minutes.
- At PMQs Sir Keir Starmer did not rule out the possibility of a national insurance tax increase for business or changes to debt rules in the upcoming budget.
- Tory leader Rishi Sunak reiterated his commitment not to raise national insurance, VAT, or income tax for “working people”.
- The prime minister also kept the door open for a youth mobility scheme with the EU.
- As for the Conservative leadership race, the party is currently counting MPs votes to determine who will advance to the final round.
- James Cleverly is currently leading the pack and is widely anticipated to secure his place, while Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are vying for the second position.
Tory leadership voting now closed
Voting has now closed in the final round of Conservative MPs casting their ballots in the Tory leadership contest.
The result will be announced at 3.30pm.
‘Decency’ at the core of government housing strategy, Rayner tells MPs
Addressing the House of Commons, Angela Rayner said Labour was prioritising its Renters Rights Bill as it criticised the previous Conservative government for delaying their own planned reforms.
The housing secretary said: “I hope the entire house will agree that everyone should live in a decent, safe and affordable home. Everyone should, but not everyone can.
“This is why I have put decency at heart of my plans for housing and taken the steps to ensure that all homes are warm and safe, and nowhere is that more needed than in the private rented sector.”
Ms Rayner added: “The Conservatives promised to pass a renters’ reform Bill in the 2019 manifesto. Yet in a desperate attempt to placate their backbenchers, they caved into vested interests, leaving tenants at the continued mercy of unfair section 21 eviction notices.
“They dithered, delayed and made excuse after excuse for their inaction.”
She said since 2019 more than 100,000 households have been subject to a no-fault eviction, with 26,000 being in the last year alone.
“That is the inheritance that we need to fix,” she added.
