Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sue Gray resigns as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Downing Street issued a statement on Sunday afternoon

Millie Cooke
Political correspondent
Sunday 06 October 2024 07:53
Comments
No 10 chief of staff Sue Gray (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
No 10 chief of staff Sue Gray (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sue Gray has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, it has been announced today, and will take up a new role in government.

In a statement, Sir Keir thanked her for her work to “prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in