Sue Gray resigns as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Sue Gray has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, it has been announced today, and will take up a new role in government.

In a statement, Sir Keir thanked her for her work to “prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...