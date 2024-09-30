Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Cabinet secretary Simon Case has announced he will stand down at the end of this year on health grounds but only after The Independent revealed that ministers had told Sir Keir Starmer he should be sacked.

The UK’s top civil servant, who was diagnosed with a neurological condition last year, said that “whilst the spirit remains willing, the body is not”.

His resignation came just days after a row broke out after revelations that ministers told Sir Keir to remove him immediately, leading to protests by the trade union representing top civil servants.

One senior minister had accused Mr Case of “poisoning the well” of government.

In a letter announcing his decision to step down, he insisted that it had nothing to do with reports he had been accused of failing to prevent leaks about donations from Lord Alli, as well as being accused of briefing against Sir Keir’s chief of staff, Sue Gray.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, the long held animosity between him and Ms Gray has been an open secret in Whitehall since well before she quit the civil service to join Sir Keir’s team preparing for government.

Ms Gray is understood to have left her previous Whitehall job because Mr Case had blocked her from being the permanent secretary to the Department for Business and Trade.

After a torrid start to Sir Keir’s government beset with leaks, infighting and rows over gifts, a number of cabinet ministers had already identified Mr Case as a major part of the problem.

He has told Sir Keir he will go at the end of the year but there is a possibility he will go sooner.

A source suggested that the final straw for him came after the reports in The Independent during the Labour conference of ministers briefing against him.

One exasperated cabinet minister said: “He [Case] has got to go now.”

One minister said his planned departure from government must “be done now with immediate effect to show Keir’s authority and to stop the damage and distraction”.

Another minister told The Independent they have personally raised their concerns with the prime minister and said Mr Case “really should go now”.

Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray is understood to have a difficult relationship with Mr Case (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Others considered Mr Case’s relationship with Ms Gray to be too corrosive and accused him of briefing against her.

“How Case survived the Partygate scandal, has failed to unite No 10 with stability or direction and leaves every PM seemingly weaker in their mission and leadership is simply going to hurt this prime minister too,” one said.

Mr Case has always denied inappropriate behaviour regarding Ms Gray and being involved in leaks. Supporters also noted that the prime minister’s spokesperson said Sir Keir had no concerns in this regard.

In his resignation letter, Mr Case said: “As many of you know, I have been undergoing medical treatment for a neurological condition over the last 18 months and, whilst the spirit remains willing, the body is not.

“It is a shame that I feel I have to spell this out, but my decision is solely to do with my health and nothing to do with anything else.”

Mr Case, who is also the head of the Civil Service, said it has been “an honour to serve two sovereigns, four prime ministers and over 120 cabinet ministers in this role.”

He wrote: “There have been far more ups than downs along the way and by far the greatest highlight has been the privilege of working with so many remarkable public servants, across the length and breadth of our country, in our overseas posts and with counterparts from our close allies and partners around the world.”

His successor will be appointed by the prime minister following a “full, open and transparent process”, he said.