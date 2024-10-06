Sue Gray quits as Downing Street chief of staff amid ‘distraction’ fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sue Gray has quit as as Downing Street chief of staff because of fears she was “becoming a distraction” to Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

There have been reports of tensions in Number 10 involving Ms Gray, including between her and Sir Keir’s chief adviser Morgan McSweeney, who will succeed her in the role.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Gray said she was “pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations”.

In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government’s vital work of change Sue Gray

Sir Keir thanked Ms Gray for “all the support she has given me, both in Opposition and Government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.

“Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

In a statement, she said: “It has been an honour to take on the role of chief of staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour Government.

“Throughout my career my first interest has always been public service.

“However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government’s vital work of change.

“It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister in my new role.”

Last month, it was leaked to the BBC that Ms Gray was earning more than the Prime Minister, amid a series of briefings against her as chief of staff.

The broadcaster was told that Ms Gray was earning £170,000, which would put her on £3,000 more than Sir Keir.

I’m not discussing individual members of staff. I wouldn’t do that in relation to any member of staff, I’m not going to break that rule ... I think that I owe it to all staff to respect and protect them ... Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking in September

When asked last month to comment on the rumoured infighting between Ms Gray and colleagues including Mr McSweeney, Sir Keir refused.

He said in September: “I’m not discussing individual members of staff. I wouldn’t do that in relation to any member of staff, I’m not going to break that rule. That’s not a new rule for me. It’s a rule I had in opposition. It’s a rule I had when I was director of public prosecutions, when we, from time to time, had interest in senior staff.

“I think that I owe it to all staff to respect and protect them, and that means I will never discuss them in a session like this.”