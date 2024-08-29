UK politics live: Starmer meets Macron at Paris Paralympics after opening Germany talks
Keir Starmer promised Labour will work towards a ‘once-in-a-generation’ Germany-UK treaty
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer was welcomed by Emmanuel Macron while he visited Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony, after meeting in Germany with chancellor Olaf Scholz as the prime minister pursues his post-Brexit reset agenda.
In a press conference in Berlin, the prime minister said a new treaty between Britain and Germany will help “deliver for working people” and create “deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, and culture”.
Sir Keir promised Labour will work towards a “once-in-a-generation” Germany-UK treaty in a bid to boost post-Brexit trade.
It comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out potential increases on capital gains tax, warning Labour will “have to make difficult decisions in a range of areas”.
The PM was accused by the Tories of planning to hike capital gains and inheritance tax in a fresh “raid on pensions”. Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott claimed the government will bring “ruinous tax rises”.
Starmer continues UK-EU ‘reset’ effort with Macron talks in Paris
Sir Keir Starmer will continue efforts to build bridges with European leaders as he holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron today.
The prime minister travelled from Berlin to Paris as he undertakes two days of meetings designed to show the UK wants to “reset” its relationship with the European Union following years of Brexit troubles.
Sir Keir and Mr Macron were among the audience at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.
A breakfast meeting with French business leaders is scheduled for Sir Keir, and a summit with Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace.
On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.
He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with counterpart Olaf Scholz, and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.
The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.
Although they wouldn’t admit it, the model for the PM and his chancellor is less Tony Blair and Gordon Brown – and more David Cameron and George Osborne, writes Andrew Grice:
Starmer refuses to rule out fuel duty increase in autumn budget
Sir Keir Starmer has sparked concerns after refusing to rule out a potential rise in fuel duty in the upcoming autumn Budget.
In a speech delivered in Downing Street’s rose garden, the prime minister acknowledged that the Budget, set for 30 October, would be “painful”, but he stressed that short-term sacrifices are necessary for long-term benefits.
Despite reiterating his manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, National Insurance, or VAT, the prime minister remained noncommital on fuel duty, marking the first potential rise since 2010.
Sir Keir refused to “speculate” on Budget specifics but affirmed his commitment to driving economic growth without relying solely on “tax and spend” measures.
This has sparked concern, with RAC’s head of policy Simon Williams noting that the 5p fuel duty discount, which costs £2billion, had not been fully passed on to consumers.
Mr William suggested that any increase would exacerbate the already heavy burden on drivers.
He said: “We’d normally be against any increase in duty, but we’ve long been saying drivers haven’t been benefiting from the current discount due to much higher-than-average retailer margins.”
Keir Starmer has warned that Labour’s first autumn Budget will be “painful” in his first keynote address from No 10, prompting fears of that unpopular tax rises will be amongst the announcements.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already confirmed that her statement will bring fresh tax rises as she says more needs to be done to fill the government’s shortfall in public finances. This reasoning was repeated by the prime minister as he reiterated the need to plug the £22bn spending gap that was “hidden” by the previous conservative government.
With it now confirmed that the government will look to new ways to raise revenue, here are some of the key measures they could implement in the October Budget:
Summary: Keir Starmer press conference in Germany
Sir Keir Starmer has held a press conference with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz following their bilateral meeting to discuss a post-Brexit deal between both countries. Here are the key takeaways:
- The prime minister said a new defence agreement is “at the heart” of the UK’s relationship with Germany.
- He defined the new agreement “a testament to the depth and potential of our relationship with deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, culture, a boost to our trading relations”.
- Sir Keir insisted “we will not reverse Brexit” but he will seek closer ties with Europe.
- The PM and Mr Scholz have agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”
- He also said that “we do not have plans for a youth mobility scheme”.
- Sir Keir said he hopes the UK’s treaty with Germany will be agreed before the end of the year as he hailed a “bright new future for UK-German relations”.
POLL: Public divided on the government’s approach to unions
The public is divided over whether the Government is doing a good job when dealing with trade unions to prevent disruption to public services, a poll suggests.
The research by Ipsos found 32 per cent of people back the government’s approach to pay claims, but just under a quarter (23 per cent) said the government is doing a bad job in this regard; 30 per cent were non-committal.
The public is also split on whether Labour is doing a better job in trade union negotiations than the previous Conservative government, with 35 per cent saying they preferred the current administration’s approach and 37 per cent believing there has been no change in effectiveness since the General Election.
However, only 16 per cent said Labour’s approach is worse than the previous government’s.
Half of people polled said they are confident that Labour will take the right decisions to resolve industrial action within the healthcare sector specifically, but 43 per cent are either not very confident or have no confidence this will be the case.
Meanwhile, 53 per cent said they either have little or no confidence in the Government to deliver on its pledge to create 40,000 NHS appointments per week.
The findings come amid ongoing pessimism about the state of the NHS, with 54 per cent believing it is heading in the wrong direction and only 22 per cent saying it is heading in the right direction.
Liz Truss secretly mocked Rishi Sunak as “Russhi Sunak”, accusing him of not doing enough to oppose Vladimir Putin in respect of the war on Ukraine.
New details of her alleged “intense personal dislike” of Mr Sunak are disclosed in a new book, Truss at 10, by Sir Anthony Seldon.
According to Sir Anthony, Ms Truss believed Mr Sunak was guilty of “screwing” her, with “vicious attacks” on her by his team, before she defeated him to become prime minister.
He describes how Ms Truss exacted petty revenge on Mr Sunak in her moment of triumph at a Conservative rally in September 2022.
Read the full article below:
‘Woeful budgeting’ in Home Office causing repeated overspends on asylum – IFS
“Woeful budgeting” at the Home Office has caused repeated overspends on asylum, a fiscal watchdog has said.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the department has frequently spent far more than it had budgeted for asylum, border, visa and passport operations – and that the budget for 2024/25 is repeating mistakes made under the previous government by submitting figures it “knows to be insufficient”.
Between 2021/22 and 2023/24, plans put before parliament by the Home Office at the start of each year budgeted an average of £110 million for asylum operations, but it ended up spending much more – an average of £2.6 billion per year.
The IFS report claims that the “woeful way” the Home Office and HM Treasury have budgeted for asylum costs lies at the heart of the recent disagreement between chancellor Rachel Reeves and her predecessor Jeremy Hunt.
In a financial audit of public spending conducted not long after Ms Reeves took office, spending pressures relating to asylum and illegal migration were one of the largest items identified amounting to an estimated £6.4 billion in 2024/25.
In response, Mr Hunt argued that this contradicted the budgets signed off by civil servants and presented to parliament just weeks before.
The IFS said both the current and former chancellors have a point – but only because the Home Office and HM Treasury are continuing the “poor budgeting practice” of recent years.
Max Warner, research economist at IFS and an author of the briefing, said: “The way in which the Home Office and Treasury have budgeted for asylum costs leaves a lot to be desired.
“When there is a one-off unexpected spike in costs or demand, spending more than was budgeted is entirely understandable. But when it is happening year after year, something is going wrong with the budgeting process. It would be far more sensible to recognise the likely amount of asylum spending up front.
“That would also leave the Treasury’s contingency Reserve for genuine emergencies, rather than for spending that the government knows will occur but does not want to budget for.”
Watch: Starmer and Scholz hold press conference in Berlin after discussing pact
Watch as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday 28 August.
The prime minister dropped the phrase ‘rubble and ruin’ from his speech and tried to emphasise the things he is doing to fix the problems, writes John Rentoul – but will it work?
