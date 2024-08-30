UK politics live: Priti Patel launches Tory leadership bid in race to replace Rishi Sunak
Priti Patel is set to reveal her vision for improving the nation if she gets elected as the new Conservative party leader
Dame Priti Patel is set to officially launch her Tory leadership bid at a major speech.
The former home secretary is expected to reveal her plan to reform the Conservative party and that she is the best candidate to ensure the party has “all the tools needed” to take on Labour and to “send Starmer packing”.
She is one of six candidates standing to replace Rishi Sunak, including James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faced backlash for moving a £100,000 portrait of Margaret Thatcher in No 10 Downing Street because he found it “unsettling”.
The portrait controvercy has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative MPs, who branded his decision as “petty” and a “vindictive” act.
The prime minister hinted at a potential smoking ban in outdoor spaces like pub gardens.
Speaking in Paris, he confirmed changes to smoking laws are under consideration, with details to be revealed soon. But the move has sparked concern among hospitality groups over potential negative impacts on the sector.
The potential new Tobacco and Vapes Bill also caused cabinet tensions with Business Department officials warning that the move could create financial challenges for the industry.
Priti Patel takes on Farage
Priti Patel is making a bid to win back Reform voters, our political editor David Maddox writes.
The former home secretary has invited Howard Cox who stood for Reform in the London mayor contest to her launch event.
Ms Patel and her campaign manager Jonathan Gullis have worked closely with Cox in the past with the Fair Fuel Campaign.
Winning him back would be a major signal to the voters who switched to Nigel Farage and Reform in the election.
Mr Cox told The Independent: “Priti Patel has supported my Fair Fuel Campaign for over a decade and she has been instrumental in keeping fuel duty frozen since 2011. I am flattered to be invited to her launch event today because I think she is the only Thatcherite left in the Tory party.”
Foreign Office ‘deeply worried’ by ‘methods Israel employed’ in IDF attack
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has said the UK is “deeply worried” by the “methods Israel has employed” in an IDF military operation in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement on Friday morning, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “The UK is deeply concerned by the ongoing IDF military operation in the occupied West Bank.
“We recognise Israel’s need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods Israel has employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.
“The risk of instability is serious and the need for de-escalation urgent. We continue to call on Israeli authorities to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and clamp down on the actions of those who seek to inflame tensions.
“The UK strongly condemns settler violence and inciteful remarks such as those made by Israel’s national security minister Ben-Gvir, which threaten the status-quo of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem.
“It is in no one’s interest for further conflict and instability to spread in the West Bank.”
Priti Patel to launch Tory leadership campaign
Dame Priti Patel is set to officially launch her Tory leadership bid at a major speech.
The former home secretary is expected to reveal her plan to change the Conservative party and her vision for improving the nation if she gets elected.
The Tory MP will tell Conservative members that she is the best candidate to ensure the party has “all the tools needed” to take on Labour and to “send Starmer packing”.
She is one of six candidates standing to replace Rishi Sunak, including James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.
Watch: Starmer jokes about staying in ‘chilled’ Paris as he meets Team GB Paralympians
Mortgage approvals for house purchase jump to highest levels since mini-budget
The number of mortgages approved for home buyers has jumped to its highest level since the month the mini-budget was delivered under then-prime minister Liz Truss.
The Bank of England recorded 62,000 approvals for house purchases in July – the highest total since 65,100 were recorded in September 2022.
Mortgage rates surged after then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s September 2022 statement delivered as part of a “growth plan”.
In recent weeks, mortgage rates have been edging down and earlier this month, the Bank of England base rate was cut by 0.25 percentage points to five per cent.
The Bank’s Money and Credit report said house purchase approvals increased from 60,600 in June.
By contrast, approvals for remortgaging (which only capture loans with a different lender) fell to 25,100 in July from 27,300 the previous month.
The figures were released as Nationwide Building Society said UK house prices fell by 0.2 per cent month-on-month in August, after taking account of seasonal effects, but the annual rate of house price growth continued to edge higher. Average prices were up 2.4 per cent year-on-year – the fastest rate since December 2022.
Minister: Starmer ‘can’t win’ on moving Margaret Thatcher portrait
Ireland seeking legal advice over trade with Israel
Ireland’s premier is seeking legal advice over trade with Israel.
While noting that international trade policy is an EU competency, Simon Harris said he was writing to Irish Attorney General Rossa Fanning for “fresh legal advice” on the domestic possibilities.
Mr Harris said that “every lever” must be pulled to maximise pressure on the Israeli government to bring forward a cessation of violence in Gaza.
The leaders of Ireland’s three coalition parties decided that the State would not procure any further defence or military equipment and contracts from Israel.
Speaking on Friday, Mr Harris said the action was “appropriate” in line with rulings of the International Court of Justice.
Mr Harris said: “I think it’s really important when an international court makes substantive findings, that those findings are given effect in every way.”
Starmer hopes Scholz and Macron can help him unpick the harms of Brexit - but is it a strategy doomed to fail?
Britain’s new prime minister has struck up a close relationship with Paris and Berlin and needs their help to unpick problems caused by Brexit, says David Maddox. But it is a strategy full of risk...
Gosal resigns as deputy Scottish Tory chairwoman and endorses Findlay as leader
Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal has resigned as the party’s deputy chairwoman and endorsed leadership candidate Russell Findlay.
The West Scotland MSP wrote in the Scottish Daily Mail on Friday that she is stepping back from the role so she can “fully support the candidate I believe can bring our party together at every level”.
She added: “I’m backing Russell Findlay to unite us, lead us forward and get our party winning again.
“Russell has the support of far more MSPs than other candidates. He’s got the backing of dozens of councillors too. And I know our party members are behind him.”
Mr Findlay – who is contesting the top job against Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser – welcomed her backing.
Union warns Starmer against watering down zero-hours ban
Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to resist diluting a planned ban on exploitative zero-hours contracts, despite business leaders warning of potential economic damage if reforms are rushed.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the prime minister to prioritise the ban, highlighting new evidence of financial hardship among millions in insecure work.
Labour’s proposed overhaul of workers’ rights has sparked rension between the new governmnet and businesses.
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have reportedly assured employers of a phased approach to the reforms.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized a commitment to “co-design” policies with businesses, aiming for growth while improving workers’ conditions.
However, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak insisted banning zero-hours contracts is crucial, challenging business leaders to understand the instability faced by those on such contracts.
“I would challenge any business leader or politician to try and survive on a zero-hours contract not knowing from week to week how much work they will have,” he said.
“It’s time to drive up employment standards in this country and to make work pay for everyone. The government’s forthcoming employment rights bill will help create a level playing field – and stop good employers from being undercut by the bad.”
A recent poll showed 84 per cent of zero-hours workers desire regular hours, with many struggling financially due to insufficient work.
