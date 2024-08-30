✕ Close Keir Starmer and Olaf Scholz shake hands as prime minister arrives in Berlin

Dame Priti Patel is set to officially launch her Tory leadership bid at a major speech.

The former home secretary is expected to reveal her plan to reform the Conservative party and that she is the best candidate to ensure the party has “all the tools needed” to take on Labour and to “send Starmer packing”.

She is one of six candidates standing to replace Rishi Sunak, including James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faced backlash for moving a £100,000 portrait of Margaret Thatcher in No 10 Downing Street because he found it “unsettling”.

The portrait controvercy has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative MPs, who branded his decision as “petty” and a “vindictive” act.

The prime minister hinted at a potential smoking ban in outdoor spaces like pub gardens.

Speaking in Paris, he confirmed changes to smoking laws are under consideration, with details to be revealed soon. But the move has sparked concern among hospitality groups over potential negative impacts on the sector.

The potential new Tobacco and Vapes Bill also caused cabinet tensions with Business Department officials warning that the move could create financial challenges for the industry.