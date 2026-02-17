Politics live: Reform announces plan to rip up Equality Act as Farage unveils top team
Zia Yusuf given home affairs brief as leader unveils top team, claiming to be ‘voice of opposition’ to Labour
Reform UK would repeal the Equality Act on day one if it won the next election, Suella Braverman has announced.
The party’s new education, skills and equalities spokeswoman said Britain was being “ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion” policies – and the party would scrap the equalities minister, part of her own brief.
As Nigel Farage announced members of his front-bench team, he put Robert Jenrick in charge of Reform's plan for the economy, dubbing him the party's “shadow chancellor of the Exchequer”.
Mr Farage has unveiled four spokespeople in all who would form part of a cabinet if Reform won the next general election, saying his party was “the voice of opposition” to Labour.
He also announced Zia Yusuf will be Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, while its new business, trade and energy spokesman Richard Tice said the party would create a new “super-department” in government.
Local government leaders are still reeling after Labour abandoned plans to postpone elections across 30 councils this May, in the wake of advice from lawyers following a legal challenge from Reform UK.
Given Labour's dire position in the polls, the May elections were always going to deliver an adverse judgement of the electorate – but Nigel Farage's Reform look set to make gains in the shire councils that were once solid Tory strongholds, says Professor Sir John Curtice:
Reform accused of ‘pitching for votes of misogynists and homophobes’ with plans to scrap Equality Act
Reform UK has been accused of "pitching for the votes of misogynists, homophobes, racists and antisemites" after Suella Braverman, the party's new equalities chief, announced plans to scrap the Equality Act.
Nigel Farage used a press conference in London to unveil Reform’s top team, appointing Mrs Braverman as the party’s education, skills and equalities spokesperson.
Addressing the conference, she said Reform would repeal the Equality Act on day one if it wins the next election, claiming that Britain is being “ripped apart by diversity, equality and inclusion” policies.
Farage wants to 'legalise discrimination', says trades union boss
The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress has said that Nigel Farage and Reform want to legalise discrimination after the party announced its plans to scrap the Equality Act.
Paul Nowak said the proposals were “just the start” of Farage’s plans for working people.
He said repealing the Equality Act “means your boss could mistreat you because you're a woman, or black, or gay, or pregnant, or disabled, and there’d be nothing you could do about it.
“Basically, if you don’t look like Nigel Farage, or me, you could be in trouble.”
Suella Braverman, who announced the plans, said: “We will repeal the Equality Act, because we are going to work to build a country defined by meritocracy not tokenism, personal responsibility not victimhood, excellence not mediocrity, and unity not division.”
Yusuf declares himself 'shadow home secretary' in X bio
Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, has updated his X bio to “shadow home secretary”.
Yusuf, who is not an MP, was given the home affairs brief on Tuesday.
In announcing the role today, Mr Farage described Mr Yusuf as "relatively new to politics", adding: "He's only really been in the game for just over 20 months, but he's made a massive impression already, a very powerful public debater and television performer.
"Zia Yusuf will take on the role of shadow home secretary with, of course, particular reference to that one issue above all that has broken the trust of the British public with manifesto after manifesto just not telling the truth, I'm talking, of course, about both legal and illegal immigration."
Ed Davey criticises Farage for not naming health or foreign affairs spokespeople
Ed Davey has hit out at Reform’s leader for failing to include a health or foreign affairs spokesperson in the unveiling of his shadow cabinet.
In a post on social media, the Lib Dem leader said: “Not surprising Farage hasn't bothered to announce a health spokesperson - his entire team is populated by politicians who broke the NHS.
“They've also forgotten about a foreign affairs spokesperson, but I guess they will take their orders straight from Trump's White House anyway.”
Farage responds to Reform candidate’s call for higher taxes on people without children
Sharp rise in UC claims driven mainly by switchers from old benefits
The steep rise in universal credit (UC) claimants in recent years has been driven mainly by people moving from older benefits rather than brand new claims, figures show.
The Department for Work & Pensions has for the first time published a breakdown of the proportion of claimants who have been switched to UC from so-called “legacy” benefits, such as income support and jobseeker’s allowance.
The total number of UC claimants in Britain stood at 8.34 million in December 2025, up by almost a million from 7.36 million 12 months earlier.
Data published on Tuesday shows that more than three-quarters of this increase (775,790) was due not to new claims, but instead were people who moved onto UC from other benefits.
Farage says Reform UK is no longer a ‘one-man band’ – so who is in his new top team?
The Independent’s Millie Cooke takes a look at the politicians who have been handed the top roles
