Nigel Farage is reportedly set to name Robert Jenrick as Reform UK’s pick for chancellor, despite opposition from senior figures within the party.

The former Tory, who defected in January, will be unveiled as the Treasury spokesman during a press conference on Tuesday, along with several other senior appointments.

Mr Farage’s selection is said to be an attempt by Reform to show that they are getting ready to be in power, according toThe Times.

During the party’s rally in Romford on Monday, Mr Farage said: “I think the moment to properly move away from the potential criticism that we’re a one-man band has been there now for a few weeks, and that’s why I’m doing [these appointments].

“Am I concerned? No, I’m relieved actually. I’m relieved that other people are taking up these big areas, and from [a journalist’s] perspective, on a given issue, you will know who to call.”

open image in gallery Mr Jenrick’s appointment was reportedly opposed by senior figures of Reform ( PA Wire )

The Tory defector’s appointment was said to be opposed by deputy leader Richard Tice and head of policy Zia Yusuf, the newspaper reported.

His appointment comes as Mr Farage tries to fend off criticism over the inexperience of the party’s senior leadership in government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Farage will also name Mr Yusuf as home affairs spokesman, Nadhim Zahawi will be in charge of foreign policy, and Mr Tice will be given a portfolio combining business and energy, which will include the responsibility of abandoning net zero.

The Reform leader is set to appoint the four spokespeople to “great offices of state” before the local council elections in May to try and secure voters.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch sacked Mr Jenrick from her shadow cabinet last month after she claimed she had “irrefutable evidence” that he was secretly planning to defect from the party.

open image in gallery Mr Jenrick was previously exchequer secretary ( PA Wire )

Mr Jenrick, who held the position of shadow justice secretary at the time of his appointment, announced he was joining Reform in a press conference with Nigel Farage just hours later.

His defection came days after former Tory chancellor Mr Zahawi defected to the party.

Thanking Ms Badenoch for “delivering” Mr Jenrick to Reform, Mr Farage said: “You’ve handed me on a plate the man that is by far the most popular figure, 60 per cent approval rating on ConHome … You’ve perhaps today, really done more than anybody in history to help realign the centre-right of British politics.”

During his announcement that he was joining Reform, Mr Jenrick said the Tories had “betrayed its voters and members”.

“I can’t kid myself any more,” he said, adding: “I can’t in good conscience stick with a party that’s failed so badly, that isn’t sorry and hasn’t changed, that I know in my heart won’t – can’t – deliver what’s needed.”

Mr Jenrick, who was elected as the Tory MP for Newark in 2014, was exchequer secretary under Theresa May in 2018-19, as well as holding roles as housing secretary and immigration secretary.

Reform UK have been approached for comment.