Which parties run the councils where elections are no longer postponed?
Labour had initially intended to cancel polls in 30 areas, a move that would have impacted 4.5 million voters
Keir Starmer's government has executed another significant U-turn, abandoning its controversial proposal to postpone local elections scheduled for May.
Labour had initially intended to cancel polls in 30 areas, a move that would have impacted 4.5 million voters, citing the need to free up "capacity" for an extensive overhaul of council structures.
However, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) confirmed the reversal. A spokesperson stated: "Following legal advice, the Government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May."
“Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026.”
In a further humiliation for the government, ministers have agreed to pay Reform’s legal costs relating to the party’s challenge.
In a letter to council leaders, housing secretary Steve Reed suggested the government could offer “practical support” to local authorities after reversing the decision to postpone elections, as well as making £62m available to authorities undergoing structural changes.
Here is a list showing the current balance of power in the 30 local authorities in England where elections are no longer being postponed and will go ahead as initially planned on Thursday May 7 2026.
Where Labour has overall majority control:
Adur (district council)
Blackburn with Darwen (unitary authority)
Cannock Chase (district)
Chorley (district)
Crawley (district)
Exeter (district)
Hyndburn (district)
Ipswich (district)
Lincoln (district)
Preston (district)
Redditch (district)
Stevenage (district)
Tamworth (district)
Thurrock (unitary)
Worthing (district)
Where Conservatives have overall majority control:
Harlow (district)
Norfolk (county council)
Suffolk (county)
West Sussex (county)
Where Liberal Democrats have overall majority control:
Cheltenham (district)
Where Independent-Liberal Democrats have joint administration:
Pendle (district)
Where Independent-Liberal Democrats-Greens have joint administration:
Burnley (district)
Where Labour runs minority administration but no party has majority:
Norwich (district)
Basildon (district)
Peterborough (unitary)
Rugby (district)
Welwyn Hatfield (district)
West Lancashire (district)
Where Conservatives run minority administration where no party has majority:
East Sussex (county)
Greens run minority administration where no party has majority:
Hastings (district)
