Farage claims Reform is now UK’s biggest party as Labour membership plummets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has claimed that Reform UK is now Britain’s biggest political party after an internal leak suggested that Labour has lost 100,000 members.

According to The Times, the paid up membership of the Labour Party has dropped to below 250,000 meaning the party has lost one person every seven minutes since winning the election 18 months ago.

With Reform officially on 268,631 paid-up members, it suggests Mr Farage’s party is the biggest in the UK in yet another blow for Sir Keir Starmer.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Farage said: “As we have suspected for some time, Reform is now the largest political party in British politics — a huge milestone for us. The age of two-party politics is dead.”

It comes as Britain’s leading polling guru Sir John Curtice suggested that while Reform’s support may have plateaued following a significant surge over the course of this year, itrepresents the biggest attack on the two party system since the Second World War.

Sir John told The Independent: “The Reform incursion, in terms of length of time being ahead of the polls, is now longer than that of the liberal SDP Alliance in late 1981-82 that's the last significant.”

But he added: “I think my view for a long time has been that barring exceptional circumstances for Reform, 30 per cent or just a little bit above, seems to be the plateau, because they are very, very much pursuing a niche market.

“They are running at around 50 per cent amongst those people who voted for Brexit, but no more than about 40 per cent of the population is in favour of Brexit these days.

“You're never going to get all of that market. And they've just been basically hardly moving since the beginning of May. It's very, very stable.”

open image in gallery Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice (Strathclyde University/PA) ( PA Media )

He noted that while Reform support “is heavily dependent on Farage”, efforts to “dig the dirt on him” are impacting Reform at the polls.

In particular he warned that claims Mr Farage made racist remarks as a schoolboy have had little impact on Reform votes, even if it does on leftwing ones who already dislike him.

However, the issue of racism has seen a crack in Reform.

In a problem for Mr Farage, the man who is expected to be Reform’s leader in Scotland distanced himself from his comments on English speaking in Glasgow.

On a recent visit to Scotland’s biggest city, Mr Farage described the fact that 29 per cent of children spoke English as a second language as “cultural smashing of Glasgow.”

Scottish SNP First Minister John Swinney described the comment as “racist”.

And speaking on BBC Question Time, Lord Offord, who recently defected Reform to the Tories and is widely expected to become the leader of the party in Scotland, said “he wouldn’t use that type of language.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Our membership figures are published in our annual report. We do not give a running a commentary on them throughout the year.”