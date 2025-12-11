Nigel Farage’s ‘racism’ at odds with school values, says Dulwich official

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A master at Dulwich College has reportedly called allegations of racist behaviour by Nigel Farage when he was a pupil at the top private school “profoundly distressing”.

Robert Milne wrote that “such behaviour is wholly incompatible with the values the college holds”, in a letter published by Sky News.

“What we can unequivocally state is that the behaviours described are entirely at odds with the Dulwich College of today,” the letter reads.

The remarks appear in a letter to Jean-Pierre Lihou, a former Dulwich pupil who has publicly accused the Reform UK leader of antisemitic and racist behaviour when they were at school together.

The Press Association has approached Dulwich College for comment.

Mr Farage said he was surprised by the master’s “uninformed comments”, while Reform UK called the allegations a “witch hunt”.

The Reform leader said: “I have not met or spoken to this master. So I am surprised by his uninformed comments in response to claims from nearly 50 years ago from politically motivated actors.

“If he is interested, I can show him the many messages that I have received from fellow pupils, including Jewish ones, that entirely contradict these allegations.”

A Reform spokesman said: “This witch hunt is merely an attempt to discredit Reform and Nigel Farage.

“Instead of debating Reform on the substance of our ideas and policies, the left-wing media and deeply unpopular Labour Party are now using 50-year-old smears in a last act of desperation. The British public see right through it.”