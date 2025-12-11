Lammy demands Farage cleans racists out of Reform after vile attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has demanded Nigel Farage cleans up his party after being targeted by racist jibes by Reform candidates and councillors.

The deputy prime minister has hit out after he was told he should “go home” where his “loyalties lie” to the Caribbean by Reform’s mayoral candidate for Hampshire Chris Parry.

Mr Parry, a former Royal Navy Rear Admiral, also described four female colleagues as “harpies” and suggested Parliament would be filled with Muslim MPs by 2035.

Mr Lammy, who was born in and grew up in North London, recently wrote for The Independent about the appalling racism he had to endure as a child and teenager.

open image in gallery Farage has been accused of racism in the past (PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: “I experienced [racism] as a young boy growing up in London, where the ugly face of division could be seen on a daily basis. I was terrified when skinheads patrolled our neighbourhoods, spreading their hate on street corners and football terraces. On one occasion, I was just going about my business with my mum and my sister when we were spat on – just for being who we are.”

The vile attack by Mr Parry was not isolated though in the last week with Ian Cooper, Reform’s council leader in Staffordshire, stating in reference to Mr Lammy "no foreign national or first generation migrant should be allowed to sit in Parliament".

The justice secretary defiantly said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “I will never be cowed by racism.”

While Mr Cooper has been thrown out of Reform, Mr Parry still remains the party’s candidate in Hampshire.

Another Reform councillor Chris Large has denied endorsing a comment describing Mr Lammy as “just another greedy none thoroughbred.”

The row has broken out at a time when Mr Farage has struggled to deal with claims he made racist and antisemtic remarks at school 50 years ago.

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Among the allegations were claims he said “Hitler was right” and mimicked gas chamber hissing noises.

Mr Farage ended up having a rant at the BBC about 1970s comedian Bernard Manning at a press conference recently when asked about the allegations.

But the deputy prime minister has demanded that Farage cleans up his party

Mr Lammy posted: “As Deputy Prime Minister, I’m focused on delivering for the British people and I tend to ignore the noise.

“But in the past week I’ve been sent stories about: A Reform mayoral candidate telling me to ‘go home’ to the Caribbean where he said my ‘loyalties lie’.

“A Reform councillor’s TikTok account endorsing a comment calling me a ‘greedy none (sic) thoroughbred.’

“A Reform council leader referring to me saying ‘no foreign national or first-generation migrant should be allowed to sit in Parliament’ - apparently unaware I’m a British citizen born in North London.”

He went on: “I will never be cowed by racism. But I will call it what it is.

“Nigel Farage , you need to clean up your party and stamp out this 1950s-style hate.”

The Independent has contacted Reform for comment.