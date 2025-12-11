Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers say it’s no surprise that the debate over rejoining the EU’s customs union has erupted – with many arguing that Brexit’s economic fallout has made renewed alignment not just desirable but necessary.

Their comments came after a dramatic and highly unusual Commons vote on a Liberal Democrat motion calling for negotiations on a bespoke UK–EU customs union.

The division ended in a rare 100–100 tie – the first since 2019 – forcing deputy speaker Caroline Noakes to use her casting vote. In line with parliamentary convention, she voted “aye” to allow further debate, meaning MPs will now examine the proposal again at a second reading on 16 January.

Thirteen Labour backbenchers backed the Lib Dem plan, while only three voted against it.

Many readers said rejoining the customs union represents the most realistic first step in repairing the UK’s strained relationship with Europe.

Some blamed Keir Starmer for ruling it out entirely, calling this a missed opportunity to reduce trade friction, restore efficiency and revive an economy still feeling the shock of Brexit. Others stressed the practical advantages: eliminating internal tariffs, easing border checks and improving market access.

But several warned that a customs union alone is no simple fix – and that Britain would need to accept regulatory alignment and its diminished post-Brexit leverage before meaningful progress can be made.

If you want to know more about how the customs union works read more here.

Here’s what you had to say:

Starmer’s missed opportunity

With the huge majority he won in 2024, if Starmer had shown some vision and courage, we would now be back in the single market and the customs union.

Our economy, security, and influence around the planet, which had been seriously damaged by Brexit, would have almost recovered by now. Gradually, we could have regained the benefits we had as part of the bloc – schemes like Copernicus, Euratom, Erasmus, Frontex, Europol, etc.

The only party which campaigned to rejoin the EU were the Lib Dems. I could not vote for them as it would have been a wasted vote due to our undemocratic first past the post electoral system. I did the best I could. I voted Labour to get rid of my local Tory MP. Many people did the same. At least we got rid of a lot of corrupt and inept Tory MPs.

HASTINGSPIER

EU membership still best for the UK

I am a Reform voter but not, nor ever have been, a Brexiteer. It was obvious to all that the best interests of our country were served by being in the EU, and it was maddening that so many failed to see this. Yes, the EU was a mess and is still in need of desperate reform, but us running away was never the answer.

We should have stayed and led from the front, turning the Union away from being the ridiculous woke, progressive experiment that it was under the likes of Merkel, and, like Meloni and Orban, steered the bloc back to more traditional, conservative, and common-sense ground… as the vast majority of Europeans, including the UK, have been begging the EU to do for decades.

We need to reintegrate ourselves back into the EU, shape and mould policy, and make sure our continent is safe from leftists, internationalists/globalists, Islam, and so forth.

saghia

Incremental reengagement possible

Rejoining the customs union would be complex, given that we've diverged from the EU since Brexit, as well as posing political danger from Brexit zealots like Farage. However, it is possible to have a more limited bespoke customs union with the bloc – Turkey has one – so 'ruling out the customs union' isn't quite as definitive as it looks. Rejoining any of the EU's structures will have to be an incremental process, so although not ideal, that (or a revival of May's Brexit deal, which contains similar elements) wouldn't be a bad place to start.

It's important to get the process of re-engagement moving and build up some momentum, but there are both political and practical limits on what Starmer can promise, because readmitting the UK to the customs union or single market isn't his call – it's an EU decision, and he can't make the commitment until he's sure it would have us back, and on terms which wouldn't reignite Brexit fever.

Tanaquil2

The case for the customs union

I cannot understand why Keir Starmer has always said he wanted closer relations with the EU but that "under my watch we'll never rejoin the customs union or single market."

Why on earth wouldn't you, when rejoining the customs union would:

Boost trade and efficiency by eliminating internal tariffs.

Create larger markets.

Reduce border checks.

Allow members to negotiate as a stronger bloc with non-members.

It also offers benefits like economies of scale, cost savings, trade creation, and stronger collective bargaining power, while protecting industries with a common external tariff. It's absolute madness not to, so it's no wonder it passed, especially by Labour MPs.

Amy

We need to realise the consequences of Brexit

The UK cannot join THE customs union; only EU members are in THE customs union. Turkey has a treaty WITH the customs union. Its main characteristic is that Turkey adheres unquestioningly to the regulations of the EU customs union and even to any changes that the EU might make in the future.

As soon as the UK realises that that is the kind of agreement it can aim for, it could go ahead with that. The Lib Dems may be aware of that, but the majority of Britons think that the UK and the EU are equal partners (well, in truth, they think that the EU needs the UK more than vice versa. But that was felt only by eager pro-Europeans like me in the late sixties when the EEC only had six members and EFTA had eight and was growing. Now the EU has 27 and several eager to join, and EFTA has four and does not even want the UK to join again).

There will be no serious improvement of relations with the EU before the UK realises what the consequences of Brexit are. To be honest, it hasn't sunk in with most Britons. Nor are they aware of what they wasted by leaving, nor what they really need to do if they want to repair (some of) it.

The likes of Farage and Lammy see different approaches to the EU, but both live in a fantasy environment as to what are the possibilities for the UK. Both will face disappointment in their aspirations.

RebootedyetagainHans2

Look how well we’re doing!

Why do we need to rejoin the customs union/single market… it only gives us free access to 750 million potential customers! (Sarcasm)

Look how well we're doing with the 12 freeports that Johnson told us would make us "prosper mightily"! Each will cost the taxpayer between £25 & £52 million to set up… the tax breaks alone will cost the government £50 million a year, which could rise to about £200 million annually over 10 years.

Jook

Lib Dems are the voice of reason

Although there may have been a genuine case for some aspects of Brexit (like political and military union), economic separation was always going to be a total disaster, especially as it took place in the middle of a pandemic. Nothing was planned with foresight, few alternative markets were found; its architects simply employed propaganda to ram it through. I’ll never trust buses again!

As usual, it's left to the Lib Dems to be the voice of reason between Laurel & Hardy's mutual opposition, whose reputations have only gone lower than before as a result of this fiasco, and allowed the real culprit to take advantage for his own gain, as he did for years in the EU parliament. It is a real shame that Cameron, in coalition, didn't stand up to the divisive forces within his party – he didn’t have to allow it to happen the way it did – an advisory vote where one minority was a bit bigger than the other minority. He could have thrown them out before 2015.

FreeLife

I’d rather rejoin as a full member

A comprehensive customs deal with the EU would mean effectively being under EU rules again without any stake in policy. It would undoubtedly require full regulatory alignment as well as adoption of common tariffs (meaning all the UK’s other trade agreements being declared null and void).

I'd rather see the UK rejoin as full members than this. Thankfully, Starmer has no intention of pursuing either.

Ian Robinson

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

