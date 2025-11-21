Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another MP quits crisis-stricken Your Party in blow for Corbyn and Sultana

Iqbal Mohamed’s departure comes just one week after Adnan Hussain pulled out of the Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana-led project

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
,Kate Devlin
Friday 21 November 2025 11:10 EST
Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed addresses the Commons (PA)
Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed addresses the Commons (PA)

A second MP has quit Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s party to return to serving as an Independent MP, in yet another blow to the chaotic alliance.

Iqbal Mohamed’s departure comes just one week after Adnan Hussain said he was withdrawing from the “steering process” for the new Jeremy Corbyn-backed party, citing concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.

The loss of another MP also comes just a week before the party’s first annual conference is due to start.

In a statement, Mr Mohamed said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to leave Your Party and continue serving as I was elected as an Independent Member of Parliament for Dewsbury & Batley.

“The many false allegations and smears made against me and others, and reported as fact without evidence, have been surprising and disappointing. However, I am confident that my colleagues and I have acted professionally, patiently, and in good faith throughout.”

Blackburn MP Mr Hussain said he had initially agreed to support the foundation of Your Party because he believed in “building a political home with mass appeal” and “a force capable of challenging the rise of far-right rhetoric”.

But in a statement published on X, he said he had been disillusioned by “persistent infighting, factional competition, and a struggle for power, position and influence rather than a shared commitment to the common good”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

