Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Andrew Grice, political columnist for The Independent.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A click here.

The Conservative Party leadership race has entered its final stage, with Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick the last two candidates vying to lead the party and become the next leader of the opposition.

With voting set to close on 31 October and the winner announced on 2 November, the question now is: who will galvanise the party ahead of the next general election?

Both candidates are seen as representing the right wing of the party, but significant differences in their policy focus and leadership styles have triggered debate among MPs and party members.

Badenoch, known for her outspoken opposition to “woke” culture and her stances on immigration and gender identity, presents herself as a strong cultural warrior. Jenrick, on the other hand, brings his experience in housing and immigration policy, though he’s faced criticism for past controversies, particularly around accusations of bias during his time as housing secretary.

As the party grapples with internal divisions and declining public trust, key questions remain: Can either candidate succeed in reducing the perception of sleaze within the party, following a series of scandals in recent years?

For the uninitiated, what are the key differences between the two candidates — if any exist?

And, perhaps most crucially, does either Badenoch or Jenrick have what it takes to unite the party and lead it to victory against Keir Starmer’s Labour in the next general election?

If you have a question about the candidates, their policies, or the future direction of the Conservative Party, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event on Thursday 31 October at midday.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 12pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.