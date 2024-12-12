Nato chief warns West ‘not ready’ to deal with Russian threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nato general secretary Mark Rutte has warned that the west is “not ready” to deal with the threat of war from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

His warning has come amid concerns over the war in Ukraine with the election of Donald Trump as US president and fears he may pull American backing for the conflict.

While a number of Nato member states - including the Netherlands where Mr Rutte stepped down as prime minister earlier this year - do not yet meet the 2 per cent of GDP in defence spending threshold, there are also concerns over the failure of Keir Starmer to put a timetable down for his pledge to increase UK spending to 2.5 per cent.

In a forboding speech in Brussels, Mr Rutte said: “Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraine and with us.

"We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," he added.

"It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defence production and defence spending."

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s government has pledged to increase UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP ( PA Wire )

Mr Rutte demanded leaders: "stop creating barriers between each other and between industries, banks and pension funds".

And addressing defence companies, he added: "There is money on the table, and it will only increase. So dare to innovate and take risks."

Some experts have warned the UK’s goal to eventually reach a 2.5 per cent defence spending target, some experts have warned that it will not be enough.

A report last month suggested the British Army would survive just six months in a full scale war with Russia.

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, veterans minister Al Carns said: “In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year.”

There are concerns that the size of the army could fall below 70,000 as a result of the defence review being carried out by defence secretary John Healey.

Mr Healey has already taken a frigate out of operation along with scores of helicopters and Britain’s two amphibious landing craft.

The issue on Nato members meeting the 2 per cent target is set to become a hot topic with president Trump saying he will pull the US out of the alliance if member states do not all meet the minimum amount.