Ukraine-Russia war latest: US warns Putin could use lethal new ballistic missile in ‘coming days’ against Kyiv
It comes Russian missile killed at least four people in Zaporizhzhia over night
Russia could launch another hypersonic ballistic missile in Ukraine in the coming days, but Washington does not consider the Oreshnik weapon a game-changer in the war, a US official has said.
Russia first fired the Oreshnik missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on 21 November, in what President Vladimir Putin cast as a response to Ukraine’s first use of US ATACMs ballistic missiles and British Storm Shadows to strike Russian territory with Western permission.
“We assess that the Oreshnik is not a game-changer on the battlefield, but rather just another attempt by Russia to terrorize Ukraine, which will fail,” the official said.
Putin has claimed that the Oreshnik, or hazel tree, is impossible to intercept and that it has destructive power comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead.
But the US official downplayed the usefulness of the missiles, calling them “experimental” in nature and said that “Russia likely possesses only a handful” of them.
There was no immediate response from Russia.
Russia angered by US transfer of $20bn to Ukraine: ‘Simply robbery'
The US transfer to Ukraine of $20bn backed by frozen Russian assets was “simply robbery”, Russia’s foreign ministry said yesterday.
The US Treasury said it had transferred the $20bn US portion of a $50bn G7 loan for Ukraine to a World Bank intermediary fund for economic and financial aid to Kyiv.
“The provision by the US Treasury Department...of $20 billion using income from operations of ‘frozen’ Russian sovereign assets essentially stolen by the G7 countries is simply robbery,” the statement on the Russian foreign ministry website said.
It claimed that president Joe Biden’s administration was trying “in a Russophobic frenzy to introduce as many anti-Russian sanctions as possible before it transfers power to president-elect Donald Trump’s team on 20 January”.
“No pseudo-legal machinations, abundantly seasoned with hypocrisy and double standards will go unanswered,” the statement said.
The ministry suggested Moscow could seize Western assets on its territory “to enhance industrial potential”.
“Russia possesses sufficient capabilities and levers for a retaliatory seizure of Western assets within its jurisdiction, which in such a case would be used to enhance industrial potential and implement infrastructure projects in Russian regions.”
‘Exceptionally fierce’ battle grips Pokrovsk as Ukraine loses ground
Russian troops destroyed or captured several Ukrainian positions near the eastern city of Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s military said yesterday, as Moscow bears down on the strategic logistics hub that is home to a unique Ukrainian coking mine.
Ukraine’s top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he had visited a marine unit in the Pokrovsk sector and noted the conditions servicemen faced against “an enemy superior, primarily, in terms of manpower”.
“Unconventional decisions must be made to enhance the resilience of our defence and ensure more effective destruction of the occupiers,” he wrote on Facebook, without mentioning when the visit took place.
“The battles are exceptionally fierce. The Russian occupiers are throwing all available forces forward, attempting to break through our troops’ defences.”
After months of accelerating advances towards Pokrovsk, Moscow’s forces are now as close as 3km (1.9 miles) from the southern outskirts of the city, according to Ukraine’s DeepState, which maps the frontlines using open sources.
“As a result of prolonged clashes, two of our positions were destroyed, one was lost. Currently, measures are being taken to restore positions,” Nazar Voloshyn, Ukraine’s military spokesperson for the eastern front, said in televised comments.
Ukrainians have highest trust for Trump in Europe, survey suggests
Just over 44 per cent of Ukrainians trust US president-elect Donald Trump, around 10 points less than president Joe Biden, a survey by New Europe Center showed.
In comparison, a separate June poll by the Pew Research Center suggested that Hungaraians trusted Mr Trump the most at 37 percent, followed by Britain at 30 per cent and then France with 16 per cent of the population trusting him.
“This high level of support is likely due to the expectation of a clearer and more decisive policy towards Ukraine from the new US administration,” New Europe Center researchers said.
Mapped: Where has Russia made advances on the frontline in Ukraine?
Ukraine’s military say the hottest fighting along the roughly 640-mile frontline is taking place along multiple points in Donetsk
70 per cent of Ukrainians support ‘West German’ model for Nato accession, survey shows
Just over 70 per cent of Ukrainians support gradual Nato accession akin to West Germany’s model, a survey by the Kyiv-based New Europe Center found.
This invitation would cover Ukraine, but the alliance’s defensive umbrella would only extend to occupied territories after liberation.
Different Nato accession pathways are gaining traction in both the West and Kyiv as Russia holds a military advantage on the battlefield and the prospect of liberating occupied territories militarily remains slim.
Russian gains in eastern Ukraine accelerate through the Autumn
Russian forces have increased the pace at which they are taking territory in eastern Ukraine, as Kyiv’s troops struggle to hold back a much larger and more heavily armed military.
Along the 1,000 km frontline, Moscow has focused its attacks on towns and villages around the transport hub of Pokrovsk, the seizure of which could severely disrupt Ukraine’s ability to supply its forces.
Pasi Paroinen, an analyst from the Finland-based Black Bird Group, which studies footage and satellite images from the frontline, told Reuters that Russian gains in Ukraine had accelerated in recent months.
He estimated the following monthly territorial gains by Russia:
- August - 403 sq km
- September - 422 sq km
- October - 491 sq km
- 1-18 November - 363 sq km
In Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in August, Kyiv now holds approximately 500 sq km of territory, Paroinen estimated, down from a maximum of around 1,200 sq km.
What Russia's invasion has cost Ukraine after more than 1,000 days of war
Devastating human and material losses continue to mount, leaving Ukraine more vulnerable than at any time since the early days of the war.
As of 31 August, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine had documented at least 11,743 civilians killed and 24,614 wounded in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian prosecutors have said 589 Ukrainian children had been killed by 15 November.
Western countries believe Russia has suffered far worse casualties than Ukraine, sometimes losing more than 1,000 soldiers killed per day during periods of intense fighting in the east.
But it is Ukraine, with around a third of Russia’s population, that is likely to be facing the more severe manpower shortages arising from battles of attrition.
Russia now occupies and claims to have annexed around a fifth of Ukraine, an area around the size of Greece.
The draft 2025 budget envisages that about 26% of Ukraine’s GDP, or 2.2 trillion hryvnias ($53.3 billion), would go on defence. Ukraine has already received more than $100 billion from its Western partners in financial aid.
What is ATACMS? The US missiles being used inside Russia
There are several variants of Army Tactical Missile Systems, a long-range missile system that often carries varying amounts of cluster bomblets.
Ukrainian forces used the US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time in October 2023, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the weapons had “proven themselves.”
Ukraine likely has what are known as M39A1 Block IA ATACMS that are guided in part by Global Positioning System and have a range of 40 to 190 miles. They can carry a payload of 300 bomblets. The M39 Block IA were used in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to Army documents, and were added to the US arsenal in 1997.
What is Russia's 'Oreshnik' missile?
Vladimir Putin said Russia had struck Ukraine with a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile in response to Kyiv’s use of US and British missiles against Russia.
On 21 November, he said Russia had launched an “Oreshnik”, one of its newest intermediate-range missiles, at a defence enterprise in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
Putin said it travelled at 10 times the speed of sound and could not be intercepted. It has a range of around 3,100 miles allowing Russia to strike most of Europe, according to experts.
It appears to have multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles: separate warheads able to hit different targets.
Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert, said it could carry six to eight conventional or nuclear warheads, and was probably already in service.
