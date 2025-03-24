MPs’ pay to rise to £94k in inflation-busting increase
The rise is an inflation-busting 2.8 per cent increase this year
MPs are to receive an inflation-busting 2.8 per cent pay rise this year - taking their wages to almost £94,000.
The body in charge of parliamentary salaries the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), which was set up in the wake of the expenses scandal, said the move would reflect the “vital role” of MPs.
Even before it was confirmed critics said it would be a “bitter pill” for taxpayers to swallow and MPs were being rewarded for failure.
But Ipsa said the move was in line with government pay recommendations for public sector workers.
IPSA is required to review MPs' salaries within the first year of a new parliament.
The watchdog said it would consult on MPs' pay for the rest of the parliamentary term in the next few months.
