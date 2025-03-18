Benefits cuts - live: Minister insists cabinet is ‘united’ as Labour set to slash billions from welfare bill
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall set to unveil plans to slash welfare bill by £5bn in benefits overhaul
Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet is “united” regarding plans to slash billions of pounds from the UK’s benefit bill amid a growing backlash among the party’s backbenchers.
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is expected to set out plans for welfare reform to get more people back to work and cut the cost of the benefits bill by as much as £5 billion.
The proposals have been met with fierce criticism from Labour backbenchers, with veteran left-winger Diane Abbott branding the overhaul “not a Labour thing to do”.
However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said that the Cabinet is “united” behind the move, and that people on long-term sickness benefits should not “languish there forever”.
There has been mounting unease over potential changes to the personal independence payment (PIP), the main disability benefit, with backlash prompting a rethink of rumoured plans to freeze the payments rather than increase it in line with inflation.
There are fears as many as 1 million people could see their benefits reduced, while charities have warned thousands of disabled people could be forced into poverty.
Ministers brace for backlash among Labour backbenchers
A series of Labour MPs have already hit out at the plans despite intensive efforts by No 10 to persuade them of the need for change.
Ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband are said to have voiced concerns in private.
Nadia Whittome said she was “gravely concerned by the reforms” reportedly being considered and “frankly horrified” by comments from some ministers, while veteran MP Diane Abbott said there was a “chasm” between “a tiny number of people at the top” and the overwhelming majority of MPs and party members.
Labour Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham warned that changes to eligibility and support while leaving the system as it is would “trap too many people in poverty”.
Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham wrote in the Mirror “we are putting the poorest against the poorest”, while Unison’s Christina McAnea said: “Hitting those least able to speak up for themselves is never acceptable.”
What welfare cuts could Labour announce today? From PIP to Universal Credit
More details on the rumoured billions in welfare cuts Labour plans to announce this week have been revealed as reports indicate ministers are looking to shave £6 billion from disability benefits claimed by millions of people.
Reforms to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) are now widely expected, with Labour MPs understood to be divided on the cost-cutting policy package. The payment is designed to help people with extra costs incurred by their disability, whether they are working or not.
The changes will include making it harder to qualify for PIP, as around £5 billion of the floated £6 billion in cuts focuses on the disability benefit claimed by 3.6 million people.
Labour has a duty to provide a welfare system 'better suited to the 21st century'
Labour MPs have a “duty” to support change to the system as it was “the word on our manifesto”, Pat McFadden has suggested.
Asked what his message was to backbenchers who could vote against the Government’s welfare reforms, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Look, I’m not going to deny that in the history of the Labour Party, these issues about welfare and support have sometimes been difficult.
“But when you get elected on a platform of change, and when you tell the public, the electorate, that you believe you have inherited a situation which needs change, then my message to any colleague in that position is, we have a duty to make those changes. It was the word on our manifesto.
“And part of the change that we need is a welfare state that is better suited to the 21st century, that is sustainable for the future, that is there for people who need it, and that puts work at the heart of it.
“And that is fully in line with the values of the Labour Party.”
Inside PIP: The ‘broken’ health benefit Labour could cut even further
Ahead of Labour’s crunch Spring Statement, details of the rumoured cuts to welfare have grown rife.
Estimates of what the government is hoping to save have continued to grow – now sitting at around £6 billion – with health and disability related benefits understood to be at the heart of the changes.
Reforms to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) have now been widely reported, although Labour MPs are understood to be divided on the cost-cutting package. Claimed by 3.6 million people, the payment is designed to help people with extra costs incurred by their disability, whether they are working or not.
UK cannot 'tax and borrow' its way into reforming the state
The Government cannot “tax and borrow” alone to reform the state, Pat McFadden said.
Asked whether money from expected cuts to the benefits bill could be found elsewhere, as has been suggested by Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are always going to be people who say ‘elsewhere’. We have a progressive tax system. The top one per cent pay about a third of tax.
“I don’t think you can, in the end, tax and borrow your way out of the need to reform the state. The Prime Minister spoke about reform of the state in a major speech last week.
“We are reforming the state in more ways than one, and part of an essential reform of the state is to make sure that the welfare state that we believe in as a party is fit for the 21st century, and we cannot sit back and relax as millions, literally millions of people go on to these benefits with little or no hope of work in the future, and we have a duty to face up to that.
“It goes with the territory of governing.”
Severely disabled people will not need to be repeatedly assessed, McFadden says
People with conditions like secondary degenerative multiple sclerosis will not be treated the same as those with conditions that may be temporary, Pat McFadden said.
Asked whether people severely disabled with such conditions would need to be assessed again and again for support, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t want to pre-empt what the announcement will be but I think for people in circumstances where it’s clear they can never work and are not going to get better, and in fact it might be a degenerative condition that gets progressively worse, then people should look out for how that’s treated in today’s announcement, because I think those kind of conditions will feature today.
“And obviously you’re not going to treat somebody in those circumstances the same way as someone whose condition might be temporary and with a bit of support they could go into work.”
Pat McFadden says Labour can be united despite expected backlash
Pat McFadden has said Labour can be held together in the coming days amid backbench anger over expected welfare cuts.
Asked whether he could hold the party together in the days and hours ahead after Diane Abbott criticised the decision to invest in defence while cutting the benefits bill, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told BBC Breakfast: “Yes I can, and let me say two things. First of all, we’ve got a duty to defend the country, and the Cabinet, the Government has completely agreed on the need to increase defence expenditure.
“Secondly, we are spending tens of billions on supporting people, and we’ll continue to do that in the future, but if there’s a proportion of the increasing number of people going on to these benefits who we think with a bit of extra support we could get into work, that is entirely in line with the values of the Labour Party and entirely in line with the duties of any Government, which is to face up to the big challenges facing the country.
“And it’s in that spirit that the Government will bring forward its reform package later today.”
Long term sick should not 'languish' on benefits
People on long-term sickness benefits should not “languish there forever,” Pat McFadden said as he confirmed reassessment reforms would be among welfare changes set out by the Government on Tuesday.
Asked whether support for people with mental health conditions should be “time-limited,” the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Times Radio: “We do think it requires support, but we don’t think it renders people permanently… reassessments will be part of the package announced today.
“We want people, if they’re on long-term sickness benefits, not to languish there forever, but to be reassessed.
“There have been too few reassessments in recent years.”
Pat McFadden rejects suggestions UK is irrelevant in Israel-Gaza negotations
Turning to the topic of Israel, Pat McFadden said Britain will use “whatever diplomatic influence we have” to try to get a ceasefire in the Middle East restored, Pat McFadden said.
Asked about Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “We will use whatever diplomatic influence we have to try and get that ceasefire restored as soon as possible.”
Asked whether Israel had been emboldened by US support so that the UK is irrelevant in the dispute, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t believe that’s the case.
“I think the UK has diplomatic influence. Obviously we work with allies to try and exercise that influence, but… I still think the UK’s diplomatic voice is counting in a stronger way in the world now than was perhaps the case a year or two ago.”
