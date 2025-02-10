Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs are in line for an inflation-busting 2.8 per cent pay rise this year, the body in charge of parliamentary salaries has announced.

The move would take their wages to £93,904 a year, up from £91,346.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), which was set up in the wake of the expenses scandal, said its proposals in part reflect the “vital role” of MPs.

MPs are to get an inflation-busting 2.8 per cent pay rise (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

But critics said it would be a “bitter pill” to swallow for taxpayers and claimed MPs were being rewarded for failure.

Ipsa chairman Richard Lloyd said: "IPSA has been responsible for deciding MPs' pay since 2011. Since then, our aim has been to make fair decisions on pay, both for MPs and the public.

"Our pay proposal for 2025-26 reflects the experience of the wider working public sector population, and recognises both the vital role of MPs and the current economic climate."

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "This will be a bitter pill to swallow given politicians of both front benches have for years hammered the living standards of taxpayers.

"MPs are guilty of delivering a record high tax burden, persistent inflation and struggling services, yet are now being rewarded for this catalogue of failures.

"Pay for politicians should be strictly linked to the country's economic performance, ideally to actual living standards measured by GDP per capita."

Last March No 10 said then prime minister Rishi Sunak would accept an inflation-busting 5.5 per cent increase in his MP’s pay after IPSA recommended the basic salaries be increased from £86,584.

The rise was higher than the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation.

At that stage Ipsa said the decision had been taken in line with the award recently agreed for the senior civil service.

At the start of the last Parliament, in 2019, MPs were paid £79,468.

The latest Ipsa proposal is in line with the Government's recommendations on a wider public sector pay increase for this year and slightly above the current inflation rate of 2.5%

Ministers are also paid a separate salary on top of being an MP.

Ipsa will consult on its proposals until mid-March. It is also carrying out a wider review of MPs' salaries, which it is obliged to do in the first year after an election.