Free emergency contraception is at risk – and it’s not just women and girls who will suffer

Ordinarily, there are many barriers to accessing emergency contraception. Beyond the expense and awkward opening times, there’s the pain and embarrassment of the compulsory consultation, the fear of being stigmatised and judged – or, worse still, being spotted by someone you know.

Then there are the very real side-effects to navigate – both in terms of what happens to your body and your relationship (if you are in one), as well as the potential social fallout and the unpleasantness of the whole situation. No one enjoys the experience. No one likes to be probed about their sex life and their body – especially if it’s one of their first encounters or the horrifying result of non-consensual sex.

There shouldn’t be this pressure. Yet, more often than not, the onus falls squarely on the woman or girl to “sort” the issue. And we go through the whole ordeal alone. It’s why medical experts have campaigned to put the morning after pill on general sale in the UK, to make the experience less daunting and less of a hassle.

But now what is already a difficult thing to go through could become even harder, as pharmacies consider scrapping free emergency contraception in the UK, citing mounting operational and financial pressures, branch closures and more. This isn’t the fault of community pharmacies, though – they have been forced into a corner. More often than not, they are on the frontline of healthcare with little to no reward, and even less funding.

In 2023, around 44 per cent of British pharmacy workers said they had experienced physical or verbal abuse at some point over a six-month period. The National Pharmacy Association also said that almost 700 branches have closed since 2022, “leaving England with its lowest number of pharmacies in nearly 20 years.”

And when asked specifically about locally commissioned services – such as free emergency contraception, enhanced smoking cessation and home deliveries – 96 per cent said they will have to pull the plug on such initiatives due to lack of finances and resources.

Many community pharmacies are also reducing opening hours, with staff facing the burden of excessively long working weeks. They are asking that the Labour government invest in the sector, warning that without ongoing support, more closures are inevitable and local communities will further suffer as a consequence.

They are right to stress this point. When it comes to emergency contraception, the impact of removing free prescriptions will be huge – and even more of a burden on the NHS down the line.

In 2021 alone, 1,391 girls aged 13-15 were provided with free emergency contraception including the pill. A 2018 study also found that women who experience domestic violence and abuse are more than twice as likely to seek help, as a result of coercion to have unprotected sex or rape.

Without these much-needed services, more women and girls will be forced into unwanted pregnancies. More women and girls will require abortions. More women and girls will need to rely on the welfare state as a result. And there is a danger that more children will end up in care.

What may be a short-term cost for the government will be a long-term gain. It’s not just women and girls who benefit from these services – it’s all of us.