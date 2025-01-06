Labour apologises for explicit song use in TikTok video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour Party has apologised after posting an AI-generated video on social media which contained explicit lyrics encouraging men to give drugs to “naughty” girls.

The video, posted on the government’s official TikTok account on Sunday, was titled “Labour’s plan to change Britain as animals”.

The video displayed artificial intelligence-generated animals promoting its NHS and police reforms overlayed with a Portuguese song.

The song choice, titled “Montagem Coral: by DJ Holanda, MC TH and MC GW, consists of lyrics that, when translated to English, discuss giving young women drugs before sleeping with them.

“It’s all about the weed, go on, naughty girl, relaunching / Go for the d***” the song says.

The song continues: “You said I’m forbidden because I get addicted fast / Perfect combination is sex, beer and weed / The young girl got addicted, she’s enjoying the breeze / I’m putting my p**** in a young girl’s p****”

open image in gallery The video displayed artificial intelligence-generated animals promoting its NHS and police reforms ( UK Labour/TikTok )

Labour has since deleted the video and apologised.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks. We acknowledge the translation of the lyrics are completely inappropriate. We apologise and the video has now been deleted.”

The social media post has attracted a wave of criticism.

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, said on X (formally Twitter): “Do you think it’s acceptable Yvette Cooper for your party to put out videos with lyrics encouraging men to get young girls on drugs so they can have sex with them, and celebrating punching girls in their vaginas?

“So much for telling us we'll feel safer with you in charge.”

A voice-over animation announced, "He's back!" as the video opened with a picture of a huge, muscular lion outside the Houses of Parliament, dressed in a suit and a red tie.

The phrase, "You'll feel safer with more police on the beat," was then displayed next to a bulldog in a police uniform strolling down a residential street.

The video then cut to a rabbit with a stethoscope around its neck, dressed like an NHS nurse. The caption said, "Our NHS will see you sooner," and the animal folded its arms.

The words "decent, affordable homes for you and your family" were displayed at the end, along with a cow wearing an orange hi-vis jacket and a hard hat giving the thumbs up.