✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Rachel Reeves’ tax-hiking Budget will hit workers however Labour frame it, the former governor of the Bank of England has said.

Lord Mervyn King, who was head of the Bank of England for a decade until 2013, said that the debate around who Labour are classifying as a “working person” is “a terrible illusion”.

Speaking on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Lord King said: “Taxes are paid by people, they’re not paid by companies or institutions, ultimately, they fall on the amount that people can spend, and you only can raise significant amounts of money by raising taxes on most people, however you care to define that, but it’s most people will have to pay higher taxes.”

He added: “Ultimately, the impact of these higher taxes has to be on the consumption of most people, however you care to define that group.”

It comes after education secretary Bridget Phillipson pledged that working people would not see higher taxes on their payslips.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event here, on The Independent’s liveblog.