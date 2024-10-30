Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rachel Reeves has unveiled huge tax hikes of £40bn in her Budget as Labour bids to fix the nation’s finances.

Key policies include a hike in employers’ national insurance contributions, a rise in stamp duty for second homes and a freeze on fuel duty.

Capital gains tax will also rise – to 18 per cent for the lower rate and 24 for the higher – while the chancellor also unveiled a reform of inheritance tax.

After months spent warning the public of “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves promised to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” and announced a £22.6bn increase in the day-to-day NHS health budget.

But Tory criticisms were echoed by independent expert Paul Johnson of the Institue for Fiscal Studies, who said Ms Reeves had taken a “huge gamble”.

