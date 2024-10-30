Budget 2024 live: Rachel Reeves reveals £40bn in tax hikes and boost to NHS spending in historic speech
Chancellor promises to ‘invest, invest, invest’ after months of bleak warnings over economy
Rachel Reeves has announced tax hikes that will raise an eye-watering £40bn in her historic first Budget but revealed a boost to NHS spending.
Launching an attack on previous Tory governments, the chancellor said Labour had inherited a £22bn “black hole”, and would never again “allow a government to play fast and loose with public finances.
After months spent warning the public of “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves promised to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” and announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day NHS health budget.
Increases to employers’ national insurance contributions, stamp duty on second homes and a scrapping of VAT exemption on private schools fees were all confirmed by the chancellor, as well as a new duty on vaping liquids.
However, there were surprise announcements that the freeze on income tax thresholds, often described as a “stealth tax”, would not be extended past 2028, while Ms Reeves has also decided against a hike in fuel duty.
Responding to the Budget, Rishi Sunak accused Ms Reeves of “fiddling the figures” and criticised the government for embarking on an “enormous borrowing spree”.
A strong performance, chancellor – but you can’t afford another Budget like this
Thanks to some nifty sleights of hand, the chancellor was able to declare that she had not broken any electoral pledges. But will Rachel Reeves’s spending plans revive the government’s floundering fortunes, asks Andrew Grice
Construction industry warns tax rises could threaten plans to build houses
The construction industry has warned that the increase in the rate of employer national insurance (NI) could threaten the government’s mission to solve the housing crisis.
Amit Oberoi, executive chairman of The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) - a non-profit aiming to raise standards in construction - warned “smaller, agile building firms” could close as a result of the changes.
He warned: “We welcome the announcement of increased infrastructure investment and the announcement of £3 billion to boost the supply of homes and support small housebuilders. However, I’m concerned the decision to increase employers’ National Insurance rate makes that more difficult.
“Solving the housing crisis and retaining staff is not just about large construction, but keeping alive many smaller, agile building firms.
“We’re already hearing sounds of real distress from SMEs, and these changes will cause many to close, potentially mid-project. This will be disruptive to the government’s goals of building homes and retaining vital construction skills, both of which are essential to deliver housing at the rates the country needs.”
Reeves goes after employers with young workers the clear winners
Chancellor Rachel Reeves took aim at employers in her first budget, hitting them with higher taxes and raising the minimum wage, leaving young workers as the clear winners.
The minimum wage for 18 to 20-year-olds will rise 16 per cent to £10 as part of a plan to equalise the rate with older earners, while the national living wage got a 6.7 per cent top-up to £12.21 an hour.
“The most significant impact will be on 18-20 year olds, who will see the largest increase to the National Minimum Wage on record,” said John Harding, a partner at accountants PwC.
Drinkers will also enjoy a penny off draught pints and duty on petrol has been frozen again.
The picture is darker for the better-off, on whose shoulders the chancellor warned the biggest burden will fall.
Howard Mustoe reports
Reaction: Budget marks ‘positive shift’ for UK economy, says left-of-centre think-tank
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said Rachel Reeves taken an “important step towards building a better Britain” but warned there is more work to do in relation to making the tax system fairer
Harry Quilter-Pinner, interim IPPR executive director, said: “Today’s budget marks a decisive, positive shift for the UK economy. By setting a course that involves higher investment than the previous government planned, and additional tax revenue to support public services, the chancellor is steering the country away from stagnation and austerity, towards a better economy.
“On investment, the chancellor has heeded our call that getting the fastest growth in the G7 will not be possible with the lowest investment in the G7. This budget marks the moment when the UK turns the tide on our low investment, low productivity, low wage economy. The focus must now be on increasing investment year on year, and spending it well, to deliver shared growth.
“Today’s tax reforms have prevented the worst of the planned spending cuts that were inherited from the previous government. But there is more work to do. A wealthy millionaire or billionaire will still be able to pay a lower rate of tax than the average nurse. And the overall spending envelope will still leave some departments with tough decisions to make.
“The new government inherited a terrible economic situation after many years of crisis and mismanagement. Today the chancellor has taken important steps towards building a better Britain. But decades of economic damage cannot be undone in one budget. This must be the start of a decade of national renewal.”
Reaction: Reeves Budget could slow interest rates cuts
Responding to the Chancellor’s Budget today, Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said: “The OBR’s latest outlook offers an underwhelming view of the UK economy with slight downgrades to their GDP projections from 2026. Tax rises on businesses combined with poor productivity could mean that growth is shallower than the OBR is expecting.
“While these tax hikes announced could undermine the government’s growth mission, the ultimate test for this budget will be whether the long overdue boost to investment can significantly increase productivity and living standards over the long term.
“Though a November interest rate cut looks nailed on, the upward pressure on inflation from the notably higher business costs resulting from some of the measures announced may mean that policy is loosened more slowly than expected.”
IFS warns that Reeves is taking a gamble with £40bn tax rises and big boost for public services
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that Rachel Reeves is taking a significant gamble with her large tax rises and extra borrowing to fund public services.
Responding to the Budget, Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, warned that the government could have to up push taxes up again if spending pressures on public services do not abate.
He said: “In broad brush strokes, that was the Budget we had been led to expect: big tax rises, more cash for public services, more borrowing and more investment. Look beyond the headline numbers, and there are two big judgements – one could say gambles – that the Chancellor seems to be making.
Mr Johnson added: “The first gamble is that a big cash injection for public services over the next two years will be enough to turn performance around, and that many of the temporary spending pressures won’t persist.
“If she’s wrong about that, and spending pressures don’t dissipate after two years, then to avoid cutting unprotected areas she may well need to come back with another round of tax rises in a couple of years’ time – unless she gets lucky on growth.”
“Which brings us to the second gamble: that this extra borrowing will be worthwhile. Under pre-election plans we were set to borrow an average of £59 billion per year over the next four years. We now expect to borrow an average of £85 billion. The hope is that the benefits – from more funding for public services in the next couple of years, and from more public investment throughout the parliament – will more than offset the costs.
“These costs include higher debt servicing costs but also, according to the OBR, higher inflation and higher interest rates than we’d otherwise have seen.
“A lot hinges on how well the government spends the money. The additional investment is extremely front-loaded, which doesn’t fill me with confidence on how efficiently it will be spent - if indeed it is spent in that timescale.”
Got questions about the Budget?
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered her first Budget, which included a few curveballs.
So what will the announcements mean for your finances? And when will changes come into force?
The political ramifications of the budget are also worth exploring. What does Wednesday’s announcement reveal about Reeves’ and Starmer’s long-term plans?
Join a live Q&A with our chief political commentator John Rentoul at 4pm. You can submit a question for John here.
Watch: Rishi Sunak reacts to Budget 'Broken promise after broken promise'
Reeves confirms new Office for Value for Money
Those with keen ears will have noticed the chancellor mention the Office for Value for Money.
In the summer, Ms Reeves said she had told Treasury officials to do a rapid audit of public spending.
She also said she would set up an independent watchdog called the Office for Value for Money in an effort to cut waste and get technology to speed things up in the civil service.
The office will aim to intervene where waste is detected as well as helping government departments sharpen up their buying methods.
As well as spending well, it will ensure the taxpayer gets value from things like the sale in Nat West shares that the government owns.
Today she confirmed that top civil servant David Goldstone will chair the body.
Labour MPs express relief after bracing for ‘massive spending cuts’
Labour MPs have expressed relief over Rachel Reeves’ Budget, in comments to LabourList.
One said they had seen “lots of messages in my [Constituency Labour Party] WhatsApp saying they are looking forward to canvassing this weekend much more now”.
Another new MP told the outlet of their “enormous relief”, saying: “The weeks of stories beforehand suggested massive cuts to public services and spending, instead we have a Budget for long-term economic growth and which gets to work rebuilding our services and infrastructure.”
And Labour council leader described the Budget as “absolutely superb”, praising increased funding for local government and a “transformational investment” in the NHS.
