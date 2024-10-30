✕ Close Chancellor Reeves confirms fuel duty freeze will continue into 2025

Rachel Reeves has announced tax hikes that will raise an eye-watering £40bn in her historic first Budget but revealed a boost to NHS spending.

Launching an attack on previous Tory governments, the chancellor said Labour had inherited a £22bn “black hole”, and would never again “allow a government to play fast and loose with public finances.

After months spent warning the public of “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves promised to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services” and announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day NHS health budget.

Increases to employers’ national insurance contributions, stamp duty on second homes and a scrapping of VAT exemption on private schools fees were all confirmed by the chancellor, as well as a new duty on vaping liquids.

However, there were surprise announcements that the freeze on income tax thresholds, often described as a “stealth tax”, would not be extended past 2028, while Ms Reeves has also decided against a hike in fuel duty.

Responding to the Budget, Rishi Sunak accused Ms Reeves of “fiddling the figures” and criticised the government for embarking on an “enormous borrowing spree”.