Londoners should be able to live and work in European countries, Sadiq Khan is expected to argue, urging the government to back a youth mobility scheme with the European Union.

It comes as the London mayor hosts a meeting of the EU heads of mission on Tuesday – including the EU ambassador and UK ambassadors of 27 EU member states.

Giving some opening remarks at the start of the meeting, which is aimed at further strengthening London’s relationship with its international partners, Sir Sadiq is expected say he is “strongly in favour” of such a scheme.

The European Commission has made a youth mobility scheme a key demand amid Sir Keir Starmer’s post-Brexit reset with Brussels after years of tense relations under successive Conservative administrations.

The proposal, which has become a major sticking point between the UK and EU, would likely mirror similar arrangements Britain already has with countries including Australia and Japan and would allow 18- to 35-year-olds to move and work freely between countries for up to two years.

Sadiq Khan is ‘strongly in favour’ of a youth mobility scheme for the UK and EU ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Despite growing calls for a youth mobility scheme, the prime minister has repeatedly ruled out striking such an agreement with the EU, saying there will be no return to free movement.

However, Sir Sadiq will argue it would “help to aid economic growth across Europe, but also give young Londoners and EU citizens important life experiences, like the opportunity to work abroad and learn more about our respective languages and cultures”.

“As part of this, I’m keen for us to look at how we can make it easier for schoolchildren from the EU to visit the UK and learn more about our shared ties and history,” he will say.

The mayor is expected to use Tuesday’s meeting to reiterate his view that Brexit “was a mistake that continues to have a negative impact, not just on my city and country, but on the European community as a whole”,

Sir Keir has promised to forge new ties with Europe as part of his plan for a Brexit reset, signing a new defence cooperation agreement with Germany in October aimed at boosting security, investment and jobs in both nations.

The government also signed a defence roadmap with Estonia in October and agreed to cooperate on missile defence.

Sir Sadiq will throw his weight behind Sir Keir’s plan for a reset of relations, saying he “wholeheartedly supports” the mission.

“I remain passionate about growing and improving our relationship across every area possible, and I believe this is essential if we’re to effectively tackle a host of shared challenges, relating to trade, our economies, security, the environment and the rise of an intolerant and anti-democratic populism,” he will say.

“Indeed, at a moment when we see trade wars and tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs, I’m convinced that we should be looking at what more we can do to strengthen our relationship as a counterweight to these trends.”

It comes as the prime minister finds himself on a collision course with Donald Trump over the future of Ukraine and the US president’s latest threat to impose tariffs on the UK, with the government being urged to forge closer trade ties with Europe to counter the threat.

The US president announced last week that he would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on all other countries, charging the same amount as levies imposed on American exports – claiming such a move was “fair to all”.

The policy published by the White House included VAT as a target – which analysts have suggested could knock around £24bn off UK GDP over the next two years.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.