Brussels to pressure Starmer to agree to youth mobility scheme in Brexit reset

The government will face further pressure to allow under-30s from the European Union to live and work in the UK next year, as the issue is expected to be raised at the first EU-UK summit in 2025.

The proposal, which has become a major sticking point between the UK and EU, would likely mirror similar arrangements Britain already has with countries including Australia and Japan and would allow 18 to 35-year-olds to move and work freely between countries for up to two years.

While Downing Street has repeatedly ruled out such an agreement, saying the government will not be considering it, a senior EU diplomat has said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will use a summit with Sir Keir Starmer next year to press the UK on the issue.

Sir Keir and Ms Von der Leyen have agreed to hold regular EU-UK leader summits as part of the Labour prime minister’s plan to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU, with the first set to take place in early 2025.

open image in gallery Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet with Keir Starmer in the new year ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The European Commission has made a youth mobility scheme a key demand amid the prime minister’s post-Brexit reset with Brussels after years of tense relations under successive Conservative administrations.

Miguel Berger, the German ambassador to the UK, told GB News’ Chopper’s Political Podcast that the issue will be on the EU’s agenda for the meeting, saying it will be the start of "talking about the whole reset".

He also said the question of whether the UK can re-enter the Erasmus student exchange programme will be on the table, as well as discussing a security pact with the EU.

“There will be many things on the agenda”, Mr Berger said. “The security pact which is proposed by the British government - so cooperation on a wide area of topics respecting obviously the red lines.

"And also the question of Erasmus programme - where the United Kingdom in the last minute opted out of it so all of these things will be again on the table."

open image in gallery The prime minister has so far resisted calls to restore freedom of movement for the young ( PA Wire )

Asked whether the youth mobility scheme will be on the table, he said: “It will be included”.

While the prime minister has repeatedly insisted the UK will not rejoin the bloc within his lifetime, he has pledged to “make Brexit work” by renegotiating the deal agreed upon by Boris Johnson and pursue closer co-operation, particularly on defence, security and trade.

Despite Downing Street’s repeated rejections of a youth mobility scheme, last week, European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds gave the first indication that the government may be prepared to make a concession.

Speaking to the Lords’ European affairs committee, he said: “It’s for the EU to finalise proposals it wants to put on the table. It depends on what precisely you mean by youth mobility.”

The FCDO has been contacted for comment.