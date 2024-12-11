Downing Street urges striking train managers to ‘rethink position’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Downing Street has urged train managers who have announced strikes over Christmas to “rethink their position”.

On Tuesday, it was announced that train manager members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast would strike over rest day working.

They are due to walk out on December 22, 23 and 29.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday: “I think the public will be rightly disappointed in that action.

“The last thing that people want to see over the Christmas period is disruption to their trains.

“We obviously urge them to rethink their position.”

It is understood that Avanti services will be extremely limited on the days of the strikes and a revised timetable will be issued from December 14.

Customers who have tickets for December 22 and 23 will be able to use them on alternative services between December 16 and December 24, while those with tickets for December 29 will be able to use them on alternative services between December 28 and January 3.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Tuesday: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.

“Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.”