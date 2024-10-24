Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out a free movement deal for young people with the EU in a major setback for his post-Brexit reset with the block.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the UK “will not be considering” a youth mobility scheme, which would allow under-30s to study, work and travel across the European Union for up to two years.

It came despite Sir Keir’s Europe minister Nick Thomas-Symonds telling MPs the government would “look at EU proposals on a range of issues” after being asked about the scheme.

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out a youth mobility scheme with the EU ( AP )

Ministers are facing mounting pressure to introduce the scheme, which would mirror existing arrangements the UK has with 13 countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The European Commission has made a youth mobility scheme a key demand amid Sir Keir’s post-Brexit “reset” with Brussels after years of tense relations under successive Conservative prime ministers.

But, asked about Mr Thomas-Symonnds’ comments on Thursday, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said: “He was making a broader point about our general discussions with the EU in relation to listening to proposals. I think he was clear there will be no return to freedom of movement.

“We have been very clear we will not be considering an EU youth mobility scheme.”

The youth mobility scheme is one of Brussels’ key demands of the government ( PA Archive )

Mr Thomas-Symonds was asked in the Commons by Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney if he would “consider the extension of the youth mobility scheme and acknowledge the breadth of ways in which it could strengthen our cultural, educational and economic links with Europe”.

He replied: “We will not give a running commentary on the negotiations. We will obviously consider EU proposals on a range of issues, but we are clear that we will not return to freedom of movement.”

Emma Knaggs, Deputy CEO, European Movement UK. said: "Youth mobility is low-hanging fruit. A win-win proposal that also shows we are serious about developing a closer relationship with our European neighbours. It is time for a grown up discussion - the Government should reconsider its inexplicable hostility to a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

“After all, the UK has youth mobility schemes with 13 other countries - including Australia and Japan - so it makes sense to have one with our nearest neighbours and closest partners.

"Dismissing the idea of reciprocal youth mobility simply means letting down British young people who face all sorts of economic difficulties and have seen their horizons curtailed by Brexit. Young people want and deserve the chance to study or work in Europe. The government owes it to them to make sure they get that chance."

The Liberal Democrats have been championing a youth mobility scheme in a bid to pile pressure on Sir Keir amid his ongoing talks with Brussels.

Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesman Layla Moran said: “A new agreement on youth mobility between the UK and our European neighbours is just common sense to help young people work and travel around the continent.

“Young people already have the chance to use similar schemes for many other countries across the globe. There’s simply no reason why we shouldn’t look to expand it to our European neighbours, which will offer amazing opportunities for generations to come.”