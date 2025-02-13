UK politics live: Rachel Reeves hit by claims she exaggerated Bank of England job on CV
A spokesman for the chancellor said the error was due to an administrative mistake
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rachel Reeves has been hit by claims that she exaggerated how long she worked at the Bank of England on her online CV.
The BBC reported the chancellor left the central bank nine months earlier than she stated in her LinkedIn profile.
Her LinkedIn profile shows she worked at the Bank of England from September 2000 to December 2006. However, the BBC found she had left by March 2006 when she began working for Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in West Yorkshire.
Ms Reeves has previously claimed in a 2021 magazine interview she spent a decade working at Threadneedle Street, while she told the Labour Party Business Conference last year she spent “the best part of a decade” at the Bank.
A spokesman for the chancellor confirmed the LinkedIn profile was inaccurate and said the error was due to an administrative mistake.
It comes as Britain’s economy unexpectedly grew in the final three months of last year after recession fears, but Ms Reeves said she was “still not satisfied”.
Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) edged 0.1 per cent higher between October and December, defying forecasts by analysts and the Bank of England for a contraction in the quarter.
A summary of the Urgent Question on Ukraine table at the Commons
Defence Minister Maria Eagle said Ukraine must be directly involved in any peace negotiations and that the UK and Nato are committed to strengthening Ukraine by continuing military aid. She highlighted the global security risks of unchecked aggression and the support of over 50 nations through the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
Ms Eagle also said 2025 would be a critical year for Ukraine and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine’s Nato membership, while acknowledging it is a long-term process. She agreed that defence spending must increase but emphasised strategic allocation of resources.
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged the UK and European allies to provide Ukraine with a military presence across land, air, and sea to ensure any peace deal endures. He assured the government of his support in this effort.
MPs raised concerns about the role of the United States in potential peace talks. Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis warned that a US-negotiated settlement without Ukraine’s consent could create a dangerous power vacuum, while Labour MP Johanna Baxter suggested that a Trump-Putin deal could amount to appeasement.
Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge stressed that Ukraine must determine its own terms for peace and warned that allowing Putin to gain from any settlement would embolden other aggressors.
Sir Bernard Jenkin argued that the UK must prepare for the possibility of war to effectively deter further Russian aggression. Several MPs also emphasised the importance of NATO countries meeting their defence spending commitments.
Mr Cartlidge noted that Trump was right to highlight that some NATO nations contribute below the required levels. Ms Eagle agreed, stating that the UK’s strategic defence review would outline plans to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
Tories say they support government's backing of Ukraine in rare show of cross-party support
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge told the Commons: “We remain 100% steadfast in our support for Ukraine and in our backing for the Government delivering that, as they did when in opposition, and we agree in principle with them – as we also stressed repeatedly in government – it is for the Ukrainians to decide the timing and terms of any negotiations on ending the war.”
He added: “Negotiations without the direct involvement of Ukraine would be unthinkable.”
Mr Cartlidge noted US President Donald Trump has been right to highlight that some Nato nations spend “far below what is expected and required” on defence.
He also sought assurances that the UK Government would use “every lever possible” to remind all Nato members that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “seen to somehow win from any settlement that may bring a temporary end to the conflict, but it will not make the world a safer place”.
Mr Cartlidge went on: “Far from it, this would be an illusion of peace likely to send a very dangerous signal to other potential adversaries.”
Explained | What are the fake CV allegations made towards Rachel Reeves?
The BBC reported Rachel Reeves left the Bank of England nine months earlier than she stated in her LinkedIn profile. This means she spent five and a half years working at the bank despite publicly claiming to have spent the “best part” of a decade there.
Ms Reeves has previously claimed in a 2021 magazine interview she spent a decade working at Threadneedle Street, while she told the Labour Party Business Conference last year she spent “the best part of a decade” at the Bank.
Her LinkedIn profile shows she worked at the Bank of England from September 2000 to December 2006. However, the BBC found she had left by March 2006 when she began working for Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in West Yorkshire.
The broadcaster unearthed a photograph of the chancellor in March 2006 alongside other HBOS staff at an annual lunch for the Council of Mortgage Lenders. A former HR lead told the BBC she recalled Ms Reeves’ first day at HBOS, and that it was in March 2006.
The LinkedIn profile has since been updated. Her profile states she worked in three areas of the Bank over the six-year period she was employed there: its international economic analysis division, then at the British Embassy in Washington DC in the second secretary economic division, and finally in the structural economic analysis division.
After this it lists her time working for Halifax Bank of Scotland, then her political career following her election in 2010.
Rishi Sunak makes rare appearance in Commons to ask question on Ukraine
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has urged the Government and its European allies to provide Ukraine with a “military presence across land, air and sea”, in the event of a peace deal.
During an urgent question on Ukraine, he said: “Can I ask the minister if she agrees with me that in this new world, and in the event of any peace deal, that the United Kingdom and its European allies must lead in providing Ukraine military support and potentially military presence across land, air and sea, to give Ukraine confidence that any peace will endure?
“And can I assure the Government that it will have my support, if that’s what it decides to do.”
Defence minister Maria Eagle replied: “I can confirm that we aim to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to enable it to negotiate, and that involves continuing to supply them with the arms and weapons that they need in order to fight, because fighting is still going on in a very fierce manner in that country.
“So we need to step up and make sure we do that.”
Ms Eagle added that 58% of aid and support received by Ukraine last year was from European nations.
Prime minister abandons housing development visit after farmers protest
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to cut short a visit to a housing development after a protest by farmers.
Around a dozen tractors and agricultural vehicles blocked the road near the Eastbrook development in Milton Keynes.
The Prime Minister abandoned planned media interviews due to the protest.
Rachel Reeves' spokesperson responds to exaggerated CV allegations
A spokesperson for Rachel Reeves said: “As Rachel said on Good Morning Britain a couple of weeks ago when she was asked, she worked as an economist at the Bank of England between 2000 and 2006, including over a year at the British Embassy in Washington working in the economics section, and then she worked at HBOS from 2006 to 2009. She’s proud of the jobs she did and experience she gained before becoming a Member of Parliament.”
Defence minister says she is glad support for Ukraine remains cross-party
Defence minister Maria Eagle, responding to an urgent question on Ukraine, told the Commons: “Nato’s job is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for any talks, but there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine being involved.
“We want to see a durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression. That’s the only way in which this war can end with the kind of security that President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have referred to.”
Breaking | Rachel Reeves 'exaggerated Bank of England experience on her CV'
Rachel Reeves ‘exaggerated Bank of England experience on her CV’
Rachel Reeves exaggerated on her CV how long she worked at the Bank of England, it has emerged.
Pictured | Farming protest distupts Starmer's housing development visit
Starmer disrupted by noisy farmer protest
A group of tractor-driving protesters staged a noisy demonstration as Sir Keir Starmer visited a housing development in Buckinghamshire.
The vehicles could be heard sounding musical horns while the Prime Minister spoke to workers at the side.
Farmers have staged a series of protests following the inheritance tax changes in the budget.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments