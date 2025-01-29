Domestic violence victim calls for end to lad culture as new campaign launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A victim of domestic violence who had her jaw broken by an abusive partner has called for an end to the lad culture in Northern Ireland as she backed a new campaign to tackle misogynistic behaviours.

Eva Komuves suffered severe facial injuries in the attack in August 2023. Five of her teeth were knocked out and her jaw and palate were fractured. Her ex-partner had previously broken her nose in an incident in 2021.

He recently pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and common assault and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Ms Komuves, from east Belfast, recounted her experiences in vivid detail at the launch of the Power to Change campaign in Belfast.

She said she hoped sharing her story would inspire other victims to seek support.

“Unfortunately my story is far from unique,” she said.

“In Northern Ireland, too many women and girls have suffered terribly at the hands of men. Many others have faced harassment on the street or in the workplace or been the subject of sexist jokes.

“These behaviours tend to go unchallenged because we rationalise as a society that they aren’t committing a crime.

“The lad culture in Northern Ireland is accepted and it shouldn’t be. It only feeds the confidence that misogynistic men have to further their negative behaviours towards women and girls, and I’m speaking from experience.”

Ms Komuves received a standing ovation from the audience at the Cineworld launch venue after sharing her story.

“I hope that this campaign helps men and boys to feel brave enough not to follow the crowds and to be the voice for women and girls,” she said.

“As a society, it’s about time that we stood up for what is right. When I look in the mirror now, I see a strong woman, I see someone who chose to stand up and break the cycle.

“I hope that by sharing my story, I can help others to find the courage to do the same.”

The Power to Change campaign, which is backed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Stormont’s Department of Justice and Executive Office, aims to challenge men and boys to change their attitudes towards women and girls and call out inappropriate behaviour if they witness it.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher was joined by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Justice minister Naomi Long and junior minister Pam Cameron at the event in Cineworld in the SSE Arena on Wednesday.

The launch reflected on rates of femicide in Northern Ireland, where 32 women and girls have been killed by men in the last five years.

The campaign focuses on negative male attitudes and behaviours towards females in society and challenges men and boys to help bring about a societal shift.

It seeks to empower males to safely intervene to challenge inappropriate actions or unwanted comments.

The campaign will see a series of graphics and four scenario-based videos showcased on social media through targeted ads aimed at men and boys.

It will also be visible across the region on buses, in washrooms of hospitality venues, digital posters and billboards.

Mr Boutcher said the aim was to empower men and boys, not isolate them.

“It’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues – towards women and girls in order to prevent offending and make our society a safer place,” he said.

“Women are not responsible for preventing harassment or misogyny against them. For too long we have communicated ways in which they can keep themselves safe. It’s not right.

“Yes, not all men behave in an inappropriate way towards women and girls but at some point, all have stood back and said nothing while it’s happened right in front of them.

“What can men do? Power to Change asks them to think about the impact their behaviour or their friend’s behaviour has on women and girls, and how to step in. Be the person who has that quiet word with a friend or checks if the woman is ok. Encourage them not to do something that they regret.

“This campaign is holding up a mirror to harassing and degrading behaviours that impact women and girls in our communities and focuses on a solution – it’s up to men to step up now and to stop offending before it starts.”

First Minister Ms O’Neill described the campaign as another “important step forward” in the collective effort to end violence against women and girls.

“Initiatives such as this, and the Change Fund which was launched recently by the Executive Office, focus on bringing real change across our society,” she said.

We need to focus on prevention and tackling the underlying causes of violence before it starts and this campaign is part of that wider society approach Emma Little-Pengelly

“Dealing with this issue requires tackling the root causes – such as the misogynistic behaviour and harmful attitudes that are all too prevalent.

“I welcome the fact this campaign will encourage men and boys to think about the way they treat and talk to women so that they feel safe and respected.”

Deputy First Minister Ms Little-Pengelly, who was unable to attend the launch event in person, also welcomed the initiative.

“The recent murders of women here are a tragic reminder of the consequences of toxic attitudes and the devastating harm caused by violence against women and girls,” she said in a statement.

“We need to focus on prevention and tackling the underlying causes of violence before it starts and this campaign is part of that wider society approach.

“By working together, we can bring about the meaningful change we all want to see. We can create a better society where violence against women and girls is never accepted and where everyone is safe.”

Justice minister Ms Long said while legislation could help police take action against abusers, it was vital to “go upstream” and change the attitudes that “permit and enable unacceptable behaviours in the first place”.

“A zero-tolerance approach to abuse, misogyny and harassment is essential and that can only be achieved when each of us steps up and intervenes when we see examples of inappropriate behaviour,” she said.

For more information visit https://powertochange.info/.