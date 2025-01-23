Norovirus grips NHS as beds continue to be taken up by medically fit people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of hospital beds taken up by people who are fit to be discharged is at its highest level this winter, while the vomiting bug norovirus is also gripping NHS wards.

New data from NHS England shows an average of 13,710 hospital beds per day were filled last week by patients who were medically fit to leave – up from 13,585 the previous week and the highest number so far this winter.

On average, 41% of patients ready to leave hospital last week were discharged each day, down slightly week-on-week from 42%.

Delayed discharges occur when social care, support or accommodation is not yet in place yet for patients to be transferred into the community.

Norovirus cases in hospitals surged in the last week, although levels are still below last month.

An average of 784 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 21% from 650 the previous week, but below levels seen last month when the average reached 837.

Norovirus levels remain higher than at this point 12 months ago, when an average of 438 beds were filled with patients with symptoms, and also two years ago (373 patients).

One in seven hospital beds are taken up by patients who were fit to be discharged Saffron Cordery, NHS Providers

The number of people in hospital with flu in England has fallen for the second week in a row, to an average of 3,833 each day last week, including 176 in critical care.

This is down 22% from 4,929 the previous week, but still higher than this point last winter (1,582) and this stage two years ago (2,034).

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, said: “Nasty winter bugs are still wreaking havoc on the NHS with a worrying spike in norovirus cases over the past week.

“Trust leaders will be hoping they’ve finally turned a corner on flu cases, but rates are still uncomfortably high with Covid-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) also piling on the pressure.

“While ambulance handover delays are down by a third, demand for hospital beds shows no signs of easing.

It’s welcome that flu rates are starting to decline and ambulance handovers are improving – but we’re not out of the woods yet Health Secretary Wes Streeting

“This challenging situation is being made even trickier due to high levels of delayed discharges, with one in seven hospital beds taken up by patients who were fit to be discharged.”

NHS England said norovirus levels in hospitals are 80% higher than the same period last year, while hospitals remain busy with 96% bed occupancy.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Despite the work we did to end the strikes and roll out the new RSV vaccine, hospitals up and down the country are still facing significant pressure and patients continue to face unacceptable levels of care this winter.

“It’s welcome that flu rates are starting to decline and ambulance handovers are improving – but we’re not out of the woods yet.

“If you’re eligible, it’s not too late to get your flu vaccination – contact your local pharmacy or GP to protect yourself this winter.”