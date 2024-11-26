Jacob Rees-Mogg says reality show not likely to change people’s minds about him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Tory minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has said his new reality show is unlikely to “change many people’s minds” about him.

Fly-on-the-wall docu-series Meet The Rees-Moggs, airing next month, takes viewers inside his family’s 17th-century Somerset house and documents Sir Jacob’s life in the run-up to the general election, when he lost the constituency of North East Somerset to Labour.

At a screening for the five-part series, he told the PA news agency: “It (the show) came to me out of the blue.

“I got an email saying, ‘Will I be interested in doing this?’ And to be honest, I thought it was a spoof when I first got it.

“I thought ‘Who on earth would want to make a programme about the Rees-Mogg family?’

“And then my agent made inquiries, and we initially were talking about it being more political, because it was sometime before the election and so on, and then the election came, it evolved.”

The GB News presenter, 55, has faced backlash for his views and was chased by a shouting crowd of demonstrators at Cardiff University earlier in the year.

Asked whether he thinks opinions could change thanks to the programme, the Brexit-backing former MP said: “I don’t think I’ll change many people’s minds.

“I think it is interesting to see what goes on behind the scenes with politicians, that if you’re a public figure you need to lead your life quite publicly. And I think it’s fair to let people see what’s going on.

“But I’d be astonished if arch Remainers suddenly think, ‘Oh my goodness, Brexit was a wonderful idea after all.'”

Sir Jacob added that he was “delighted” Kemi Badenoch had won the Tory leadership race, despite backing Robert Jenrick.

“I think there’s a very strong future for the Tory party,” he added.

Sir Jacob attended the premiere with his wife Helena – the pair share six children together.

Meet The Rees-Moggs streams from December 2 on Discovery+.