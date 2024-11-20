Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A first trailer for Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new reality show has been released.

Meet the Rees-Moggs marks the infamously posh Etonian’s move from politics to reality television following the loss of his North East Somerset seat to Labour’s Dan Norris in the last general election.

In the trailer, Rees-Mogg admits he’s “well aware” of the reputational risks of allowing cameras into his home but adds the programme will be “a different kettle of fish from The Kardashians”.

Meet the Rees-Moggs is filmed at the former MPs 17th century Somerset mansion, Gournay Court, where he lives alongside his wife, Helene de Chair and their six children – who have all been named after medieval saints, including Alfred Wulfric Leyson Pius and Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher.

The first look footage from the five-part docu-series sees Rees-Mogg’s housekeepers scrubbing away anti- Conservative graffiti from the grounds, ironing the former MP’s boxers and polishing his silver.

“I’m just lazy. That’s all,” the former politician, who famously has never changed a single nappy despite having half a dozen children, explains of the numerous staff he employs.

Elsewhere, Rees-Mogg, who caused controversy by reclining on the front bench of the House of Commons during a key Brexit debate in 2019 admits to the camera he “quite enjoy[s] winding people up,” which the committed Catholic reflects is “probably a sin”.

open image in gallery A first trailer for Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new reality show ‘Meet the Rees-Moggs’ has arrived ( Discovery )

In the footage, which was filmed in the run up to the 2024 general election, it’s clear the former MP’s North East Somerset constituents are suitably riled. “I hope you lose your job,” one person yells, while another proclaims: “I will be over the moon if Rees-Mogg is gone.”

The Independent’s own South West reporter, Alex Ross, saw the documentary being filmed, when Rees-Mogg turned up on the campaign trail with a full camera crew.

According to Ross, the team followed him door-knocking around a housing estate on the edge of Bristol and even caused controversy by filming him with his family at church, apparently interrupting a group of children who were receiving their First Holy Communion.

open image in gallery Rees-Mogg and his wife Helene de Chair on ‘Meet the Rees Moggs’ ( Discovery )

Upon losing his North East Somerset seat to Labour in the worst result at a general election since John Major’s defeat in 1997, Rees-Mogg tells the cameras: “I’m not a dog. I don’t lick my wounds. Life goes on. What’s next should always be the question.”

Meet the Rees-Moggs also provides insight into the former MP’s private life as well as the political. When his wife is asked whether it was love at first sight she quickly replies “no”.

“Obviously, I didn’t tell him that.”

Meet the Rees-Moggs will stream on Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland later this year.