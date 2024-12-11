Anglican bishops ‘losing moral authority’ to sit in Lords after abuse scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Church of England is “losing moral authority”, a former BBC boss said as he called for the 26 bishops in the House of Lords to be expelled along with hereditary peers.

Former director-general of the BBC Lord Birt argued that “recent events” had “powerfully and emphatically” demonstrated this loss of moral authority.

His comments came after a historic abuse scandal led the Archbishop of Canterbury to resign from his position last month.

Justin Welby stepped down after the Makin review found he “could and should” have reported child abuser John Smyth to the police in 2013 and criticised the Church for not doing enough to prevent further abuse until he died.

As peers in Westminster debated the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill during an extended second reading, Lord Birt called for the Lords Spiritual to be removed alongside bloodline members of the House.

He said: “I entirely agree that the participation of hereditary peers in the upper chamber as a birth right is a medieval overhang and should be ended…

“This Bill should be amended to remove another feudal overhang, namely the right of Church of England bishops to have a guaranteed place in this House.”

He added: “Recent events have demonstrated powerfully and emphatically that the Church of England is losing moral authority.”

Lord Birt also argued that fewer than half of the UK’s population identify as Christian and that, of those, more people declare themselves to be Catholic than Anglican.

He said: “We are a country of many faiths and no faith.

“Our established church is not even a church for the whole of the United Kingdom – its very name reminding us that it is established in only one of the four nations of this United Kingdom.”