Tesco issues urgent recall for popular dip due to salmonella contamination

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall on its Tzatziki dip after Salmonella was found in the product.

The recall was issued for the supermarket’s own-brand 200g tubs with a best-before date of 24/11/20204 printed on the lid.

Salmonella typically causes fever, diarrhoea, and cramping in the abdomen, according to the NHS. These symptoms can persist for four to seven days. Diarrhoea can often be severe enough to require hospital admission.

Tzatziki is a Greek-style yogurt dip, mixed with cucumber, mint and lemon juice. The 200g Tesco branded tub costs £1.35.

Consumers have been advised not to eat the contaminated batch and to return it to the point of sale. A receipt is not required for your money back.

Customers with questions are advised to contact Tesco on 0800 505 555, or 1800 248 123 in the Republic of Ireland.

The Food Standards Agency issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

It comes after another popular dip disappeared from supermarket shelves. Supermarkets were grappling with a shortage of taramasalata earlier this month after strikes disrupted production at a large supplier.

Employees at Bakkavor, a large manufacturer of the Mediterranean dip made from cod roe, launched strike action over pay around six weeks ago.

Tubs of own-brand taramasalata were out of stock online at Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

The London-listed company is among the biggest manufacturers of fresh foods in the UK, including salads, soups, dips, and prepared meals.