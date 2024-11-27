Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has voiced her support for “frightened” women affected by domestic abuse who “don’t know where to go”.

The royal said she was delighted to back The Independent’s campaign to raise money to build safe refuges for women as she pledged a donation from her charitable foundation, Sarah’s Trust.

This publication has partnered with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge to raise money to create two safe homes for domestic abuse survivors, including women, their children and any pets. Each £15 donation buys a brick to build the houses.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

“I am delighted to support The Independent’s campaign to build a house from scratch that will act as a sanctuary to help people in this position – a permanent new refuge which you can play a part in building brick by brick,” she said.

“This will help dozens of victims who will be able to escape there and find a route out of the abuse. Any donation, large or small, would be hugely appreciated, and my charity Sarah’s Trust is delighted to be making a donation of £5,000.”

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson has voiced her support for “frightened” women affected by domestic abuse ( Duchess of York )

Saying huge numbers of women in this situation “are frightened and don’t know where to go”, the duchess added: “It’s so important that we give these people refuge.

“A place they can call theirs. A place where they can feel safe. I’m delighted to be able to start a donation from Sarah’s Trust to go brick by brick.

“We can do this together.”

More than £500,000 has flooded in so far, surpassing the initial £300,000 target thanks to generous donations from readers – including the Queen, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard.

open image in gallery The Duchess of York has backed The Independent’s campaign to raise money to build safe refuges ( Getty )

With construction work on the first house now well underway, The Independent is planning to raise enough to build a second refuge.

We have heard testimony from a wide range of survivors, including a woman held hostage in her flat for a week and others simply too terrified to leave.

Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but one woman is turned away every two hours from a refuge because of a lack of space or capacity.

With the campaign aiming to help change this, Dame Joanna Lumley appealed to the nation to “be a brick and buy a brick”.

open image in gallery With construction work on the first house now well underway, we are hoping to raise £600,000 in a bid to build a second refuge ( Brick by Brick )

Among the celebrities who have also supported the campaign are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, Cherie Blair, Olivia Colman, David Morrissey and Dermot O’Leary.

The houses will be built in an undisclosed location to protect those who live there and will be near local transport links and amenities so the family can travel to and from school, go to work, and create a safer life.

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise another £300,000 to build a second safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.