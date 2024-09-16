Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A host of high-profile celebrities have backed The Independent’s campaign to raise enough money to build a safe refuge for women fleeing domestic abuse.

Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Sir Patrick Stewart, Olivia Colman and David Morrissey are all among the voices joining the Brick by Brick appeal, calling for donations to create a safe, secure home for domestic abuse victims.

Chef Andi Oliver and TV presenters Victoria Derbyshire and Ranvir Singh have also pledged their support, highlighting the physical, psychological and sexual trauma behind domestic abuse.

As thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, one woman is turned away every two hours from a refuge due to lack of space or capacity.

The Independent has partnered with charity Refuge to raise £300,000 to build a true home for women escaping abusive partners, and any child or pet they bring with them. Here they can find safety and freedom, and rebuild their lives - brick by brick.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

Joanna Lumley is among those backing The Independent’s campaign ( Getty )

Dame Joanna said she “can’t think of anything kinder” as she urged people to donate to “be a brick and buy a brick”.

“To know there is a safe place which will welcome you when you are terrified is the best helping hand imaginable,” she said.

“Being welcomed by sheltering arms when you fear for your life, sleeping in a safe bed, having compassion and understanding all around you when you are in tatters… it’s what we wish for all victims of abuse as well as for ourselves.

“Do as you would be done by, and join me in supporting the house The Independent built. Be a brick and buy a brick. I can’t think of anything kinder.”

The current shortage of refuge houses has left women at risk of further abuse or being murdered by their partners. A donation of £15 can lay a brick to build this house – providing a lifeline for victims of domestic abuse.

Helen Mirren called the Brick by Brick campaign a ‘bold, brilliant initiative’ ( PA Wire )

Dame Joanna has been joined by Dame Helen in her support for the innovative campaign to build a “very real escape route” for women and children.

“Brick by Brick is a pioneering project and I’m honoured to lend my support to it,” Dame Helen said. “Violence against women is a national emergency: too many women are regularly killed by a partner or ex-partner or die by suicide as a result of domestic abuse.

“It’s such a simple idea but will have such a huge impact for so many – and could fundamentally change the way that those who are fleeing abuse are housed and healed. I applaud Refuge and The Independent for this bold, brilliant initiative, and encourage you to give whatever you can to support it – or lend your voice to help save lives.”

Olivia Colman added: “Every single pound given to The Independent and Refuge’s Brick by Brick campaign will not just help to build a groundbreaking home, it will build new futures.

“Violence against women and their children is reaching new, shocking levels, and Brick by Brick will create an immediate escape route that so many people simply do not have. I really hope it’s the first of many homes.”

Sir Patrick Stewart has also thrown his support behind the campaign to save the lives of women and children escaping abuse.

Patrick Stewart has also thrown his support behind the campaign ( Getty )

The actor said: “The Independent and Refuge’s Brick by Brick campaign to build houses for women in need won’t just change lives, it will save them.

“If you can support in any way you can – whether that’s by making a donation or spreading the word about the campaign and why it’s so incredibly important, you will be helping women and children to escape abuse and build new, safe lives, free from fear.”

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make new futures.